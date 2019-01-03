Norwich street shut and buses diverted for water main works

The water main in Edward Street when it burst on December 28. Photo: Bethany Whymark Archant

Buses have been diverted after a Norwich road was closed for water main work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Buses in Norwich tweeted to say some of their services - including the Pink Line 11/12 buses to Sprowston and the Turquoise line buses to Spixworth - would be diverted to allow for the work on Thursday.

The work on the water main has closed Edward Street to Heath Road.

Anglian Water said its team was completing a repair to a valve on Edward Street/Magdalen Street, and expected the road to reopen by Thursday evening.

It comes after a water main burst on the road on Friday, December 28, before it reopened on Saturday, December 29. It was initially feared it would remain closed all weekend.

Anglian Water said Thursday’s incident was not a second burst, but instead was a smaller job in the same area.

MORE: City centre road reopening after burst water main closure

Check our live map before you travel.