‘Funniest person in the room’ - Loving tributes for dad after short cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to Edward Sisto, 35, of Necton. Picture: Supplied by the family Archant

Tributes have been paid to a dad, known for his sense of humour, who has died aged 35.

Ed Sisto as a young boy. Picture: Supplied by the family Ed Sisto as a young boy. Picture: Supplied by the family

Edward Sisto, from Necton, died on July 18 after a short battle with cancer.

His mum, Elfriede, said she, his dad Joe and sister Marianne, had been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support they had received.

Mrs Sisto said: “Everyone has emphasised that he loved to be the centre of attention, and they said he was always the funniest person in the room.

“He was very outgoing, and caring to all people and animals. He also had an incredible sense of justice and equality for all”.

Ed Sisto as a young boy, with his sister Marianne. Picture: Supplied by the family Ed Sisto as a young boy, with his sister Marianne. Picture: Supplied by the family

Three-and-a-half years ago Mr Sisto had moved to Oulton Broad where he lived with his partner Lucy and their two-year-old son, Ari.

He attended at Nicholas Hamond in Swaffham, Norwich City College and then studied computing and games programming at Lincoln University. He worked as a self-employed web designer.

Mr Sisto loved sports, and he had played badminton for Norfolk in his teens. A keen Manchester United fan, he played football for Necton and Swaffham youth teams, and later Necton Football Club. In the past few years he ran five-a-side teams in Dereham and Norwich.

He was also a keen traveller and had been to Asia, Australia, New Zealand and America.

Ed Sisto, who was a keen traveller, on the Great Wall of China. Picture: Supplied by the family Ed Sisto, who was a keen traveller, on the Great Wall of China. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mrs Sisto said: “He had so many fun experiences with his friends - he really did have a lot of fun.”

A statement from his whole family read: “He was a wonderful dad, and a gentle soul who cared about everything and everyone.

“Ed truly wanted the world to be a better place.

“We will always miss his love, sense of humour and his shining example of honesty and kindness towards everyone.”

Mrs Sisto said he had only been diagnosed with cancer in May.

She said: “It’s heartbreaking. His funeral is on August 5 at Necton, but the maximum number [of mourners] has already been reached. We intend to have a celebratory service at a later time, when Covid allows, for all his friends to come to.”

They are also planning to hold a charity football match in his memory.