Search

Advanced search

‘Funniest person in the room’ - Loving tributes for dad after short cancer battle

26 July, 2020 - 16:00
Tributes have been paid to Edward Sisto, 35, of Necton. Picture: Supplied by the family

Tributes have been paid to Edward Sisto, 35, of Necton. Picture: Supplied by the family

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a dad, known for his sense of humour, who has died aged 35.

Ed Sisto as a young boy. Picture: Supplied by the familyEd Sisto as a young boy. Picture: Supplied by the family

Edward Sisto, from Necton, died on July 18 after a short battle with cancer.

His mum, Elfriede, said she, his dad Joe and sister Marianne, had been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support they had received.

Mrs Sisto said: “Everyone has emphasised that he loved to be the centre of attention, and they said he was always the funniest person in the room.

“He was very outgoing, and caring to all people and animals. He also had an incredible sense of justice and equality for all”.

Ed Sisto as a young boy, with his sister Marianne. Picture: Supplied by the familyEd Sisto as a young boy, with his sister Marianne. Picture: Supplied by the family

Three-and-a-half years ago Mr Sisto had moved to Oulton Broad where he lived with his partner Lucy and their two-year-old son, Ari.

He attended at Nicholas Hamond in Swaffham, Norwich City College and then studied computing and games programming at Lincoln University. He worked as a self-employed web designer.

Mr Sisto loved sports, and he had played badminton for Norfolk in his teens. A keen Manchester United fan, he played football for Necton and Swaffham youth teams, and later Necton Football Club. In the past few years he ran five-a-side teams in Dereham and Norwich.

He was also a keen traveller and had been to Asia, Australia, New Zealand and America.

Ed Sisto, who was a keen traveller, on the Great Wall of China. Picture: Supplied by the familyEd Sisto, who was a keen traveller, on the Great Wall of China. Picture: Supplied by the family

Mrs Sisto said: “He had so many fun experiences with his friends - he really did have a lot of fun.”

A statement from his whole family read: “He was a wonderful dad, and a gentle soul who cared about everything and everyone.

“Ed truly wanted the world to be a better place.

“We will always miss his love, sense of humour and his shining example of honesty and kindness towards everyone.”

Mrs Sisto said he had only been diagnosed with cancer in May.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “It’s heartbreaking. His funeral is on August 5 at Necton, but the maximum number [of mourners] has already been reached. We intend to have a celebratory service at a later time, when Covid allows, for all his friends to come to.”

They are also planning to hold a charity football match in his memory.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Can you help me find my missing Amber?

Daphne Codling has been putting up posters appealing for help finding her red setter, Amber, who went missing on Thornham Beach on Wednesday afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MATCHDAY LIVE: Curtains fall on City’s Premier League season with daunting Man City trip

Norwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City in September. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Could new flats and coronavirus spell the end for street as centre of Norwich night life?

Prince of Wales Road Norwich