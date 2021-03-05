News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ten paintings by famed Norfolk artist up for auction

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM March 5, 2021   
The Cutty Sark, a sketch, by Edward Seago which was painted in Greenwich, London

The Cutty Sark, a sketch, by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

Norfolk-born artist Edward Seago's oil painting of Cutty Sark is one of 10 personal works set to go under the hammer this month. 

The painting of the 19th century British clipper is estimated to fetch £5,000 to 8,000 when it is auctioned at the Dreweatts Modern and Contemporary Art sale on March 18. 

Also included in the works are a countryside landscape painted near Martham which is estimated at £8,000 to £12,000, a street view in Hong Kong, and a painting of a beach at Torremolinos, Spain. 

Landscape near Martham, Norfolk, by Edward Seago.

Landscape near Martham, Norfolk, by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

Dreweatts specialist Brandon Lindberg said: “Edward Seago was one of the most popular English landscape artists of the 20th century and we are thrilled to be offering such a wonderful range.”

Norfolk artist Edward Seago pictured in 1966

Edward Seago (1910-1974) - Credit: Archant

Born in Norwich in 1910, Mr Seago's ongoing fascination with the river and shipping is demonstrated by the painting of Cutty Sark in its dry dock at Greenwich. 

Horses in a Norfolk Landscape was created in 1928 when Mr Seago was 18 under the mentorship of Sir Alfred Munnings. His influence can be seen in the work, which alludes to his Ringland Hills paintings, created on the outskirts of Norwich before the First World War.

Horses in a Norfolk Landscape by Edward Seago.

Horses in a Norfolk Landscape by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

The collection also includes a painting of a gypsy encampment, which is estimated to be worth £1,500 to £2,000. 

The Norwich School of painters artist created this work in the late 1920s when gypsies set up camp near his family home in Brooke.

Norwich artists Edward Seago's Gypsy encampment painting.

Edward Seago's Gypsy encampment painting - Credit: Dreweatts

Capturing coastal landscapes at low tide became a consistent topic in Mr Seago's work, reflected by his First on the Tide oil on canvas included in the collection. This is estimated to cost £15,000 to £25,000. 

First on the Tide by Edward Seago is being auctioned by Dreweatts.

First on the Tide by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

During the Second World War, Seago became an unofficial war artist. He spent five years as a camouflage artist and when he was invalided out of service, he complained about the artistic restrictions faced.

A panoramic view of Sorrento, Italy, by Edward Seago

A panoramic view of Sorrento, Italy - Credit: Dreweatts

This led to an invitation to Italy from General Alexander where he was transfixed by the landscape and created many significant works on the trip. 

Included in the Dreweatts collection is a panoramic view of Sorrento painted by Mr Seago, estimated at £3,000 to £5,000.

The Orwell at Pin Mill by Norwich artist Edward Seago.

The Orwell at Pin Mill by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

The Beach at Torremolinos, Spain, is part of the collection being auctioned by Dreweatts

The Beach at Torremolinos, Spain, is part of the collection being auctioned by Dreweatts - Credit: Dreweatts

Summer Morning, Chioggia, by Edward Seago

Summer Morning, Chioggia - Credit: Dreweatts

Street in Hong Kong by Edward Seago 

Street in Hong Kong by Edward Seago - Credit: Dreweatts

Visit www.dreweatts.com for more information on the collections.

