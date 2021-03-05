Ten paintings by famed Norfolk artist up for auction
- Credit: Dreweatts
Norfolk-born artist Edward Seago's oil painting of Cutty Sark is one of 10 personal works set to go under the hammer this month.
The painting of the 19th century British clipper is estimated to fetch £5,000 to 8,000 when it is auctioned at the Dreweatts Modern and Contemporary Art sale on March 18.
Also included in the works are a countryside landscape painted near Martham which is estimated at £8,000 to £12,000, a street view in Hong Kong, and a painting of a beach at Torremolinos, Spain.
Dreweatts specialist Brandon Lindberg said: “Edward Seago was one of the most popular English landscape artists of the 20th century and we are thrilled to be offering such a wonderful range.”
Born in Norwich in 1910, Mr Seago's ongoing fascination with the river and shipping is demonstrated by the painting of Cutty Sark in its dry dock at Greenwich.
Horses in a Norfolk Landscape was created in 1928 when Mr Seago was 18 under the mentorship of Sir Alfred Munnings. His influence can be seen in the work, which alludes to his Ringland Hills paintings, created on the outskirts of Norwich before the First World War.
The collection also includes a painting of a gypsy encampment, which is estimated to be worth £1,500 to £2,000.
The Norwich School of painters artist created this work in the late 1920s when gypsies set up camp near his family home in Brooke.
Capturing coastal landscapes at low tide became a consistent topic in Mr Seago's work, reflected by his First on the Tide oil on canvas included in the collection. This is estimated to cost £15,000 to £25,000.
During the Second World War, Seago became an unofficial war artist. He spent five years as a camouflage artist and when he was invalided out of service, he complained about the artistic restrictions faced.
This led to an invitation to Italy from General Alexander where he was transfixed by the landscape and created many significant works on the trip.
Included in the Dreweatts collection is a panoramic view of Sorrento painted by Mr Seago, estimated at £3,000 to £5,000.
Visit www.dreweatts.com for more information on the collections.