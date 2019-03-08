Search

The Archers actor Edward Kelsey dies

PUBLISHED: 08:48 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 25 April 2019

The Archers star Edward Kelsey, who voiced Joe Grundy in the radio soap, has died at the age of 88, the BBC said. He is pictured in 2000. Picture: Michael Stephens/PA Wire

The Archers star Edward Kelsey, who voiced Joe Grundy in the radio soap, has died at the age of 88, the BBC said. He is pictured in 2000. Picture: Michael Stephens/PA Wire

The Archers actor Edward Kelsey has died aged 88.

The radio star, known as Ted, played Joe Grundy on the BBC Radio 4 soap from 1985.

His tenure on the show was part of a long career in the entertainment industry which included roles in animated series Danger Mouse, The Vicar of Dibley, Doctor Who, The Avengers and Wallace and Gromit's Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The BBC reported that he had died at his home in Norfolk.

His family said he had been known for his “insatiably curious mind” and that he had never lost his appetite for lively conversation, good company and a great story line.

In a statement they said: “Ted counted himself immensely lucky that he was able to enjoy a long and varied career doing the thing that he loved, entertaining an audience, and fortunate indeed to have met and worked with so many talented, generous, creative people along the way.

“He embodied the principle that the show must always go on - his chief concern through increasing ill health the need to convince medical staff he was fit enough to record with his 'extended family' in Birmingham.”

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, added: “Ted's time in Ambridge gave us one of the great performances in the history of British radio – idiosyncratic, warm, cantankerous yet generous, dripping with the Grundy magic and wonderfully funny.

“Ted's Joe Grundy was a brilliant creation because Ted was a brilliant actor - and a truly lovely man and great company member.

“A cherished part of our team, I am sure all of us will agree that working with Ted was a rare privilege and he will be very much missed.”

Kelsey took over the part of Grundy from Haydn Jones.

