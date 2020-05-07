Teacher’s online lessons go global as she helps children learn during lockdown

Zoe Cole, a teacher at Occold Primary School, has been holding online lessons for children in lockdown. Picture: Zoe Cole

A teacher has found online fame from as far as America after creating a series of online lessons to help her students learn during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zoe Cole, a teacher at Occold Primary School, has been holding online lessons for children in lockdown. Picture: Occold Primary School

Zoë Cole has been part of the team at Occold Primary School, near Eye, for five years. But after the school closed on March 20, its 67 students’ lessons were in the hands of their parents.

The 26-year-old said: “We are sending home learning packs but I wanted to make it more engaging for the students. As a school we try to avoid work sheets as much as we can and try to make it as hands on as possible.

“I felt that by doing some videos the children would feel more connected to us and since then I have had such good feedback from parents saying that the kids have just enjoyed seeing our faces.

“Parents have been asked to do a lot during the lockdown, they are not working and have maybe three or four children of all different ages with home school packs while having to try and teach things they may have not done for years so it can help take the pressure off.”

Zoe Cole, a teacher at Occold Primary School, has been holding online lessons for children in lockdown. Picture: Zoe Cole Zoe Cole, a teacher at Occold Primary School, has been holding online lessons for children in lockdown. Picture: Zoe Cole

Miss Cole’s videos have now been shared on social media with thousands of views and children from around the world watching.

She said: “My first video I did just for my class but then it started being shared around Facebook but the last few videos have been shared so many times.

“I didn’t expect it but I now have more than 7,000 views. I thought it would just be for our small school but I’m now teaching so many different kids.

“I had a message from a family in America with a picture of their child doing fractions in the living room watching my video.”

Miss Cole has uploaded 26 videos to YouTube, with a video explaining fractions now having more than 2,000 views.

“I gather that a lot of parents found fractions quite tricky,” she added.

“So just by giving them how as a teacher we word things and explain things parents can watch alongside or let their child be more independent while they work.”

To watch the videos go to the Love Learning channel on YouTube.