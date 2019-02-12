Video

Norwich pupils joining national climate change protest

A previous climate change protest in Norwich. School pupils are expected to walk out of lessons in the city on Friday for the Youth Strike 4 Climate. Picture: Archant

Pupils in Norfolk will be joining peers across the country in a climate change protest on Friday.

Climate change campaigners occupy Norfolk County Council chamber at budget meeting. Picture Dan Grimmer. Climate change campaigners occupy Norfolk County Council chamber at budget meeting. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The Youth Strike 4 Climate will see school pupils leave their lessons and take to the streets of central Norwich.

The fine city is one of more than 30 towns and cities across the UK hosting a march, with young people in Cambridge also expected to strike.

It follows global environmental protests by young people, sparked by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, which have seen tens of thousands take to the streets.

The UK Students Climate Network (USCN) is coordinating action in the UK.

Anna Taylor, an A level student in north London, who heads up the network, told the East Anglian Daily Times that there was a lack of awareness about climate change among young people in the UK.

“But focussing around a single cause like the strikes seems to have really helped. We’ve had new groups from different cities signing up every day, I had no idea it would reach this level in the UK.”

Climate Hope Action in Norfolk celebrate Earth Day 2017 outside the Forum, Norwich. Picture: Archant Climate Hope Action in Norfolk celebrate Earth Day 2017 outside the Forum, Norwich. Picture: Archant

She added: “We feel the burden of responsibilty much more than previous generations, and feel disappointed and almost betrayed by the lack of action around climate change. Teenagers listen to their peers and it is more likely that the movement will take off here through seeing other students being empowered across the globe.”

The action on February 15, taking place from 11.30am to 2.30pm in Norwich, will be followed by a global day of action on March 15.

