Could you be Norfolk's next great writer?

The 2021 winners of the Norfolk Young Writers Competition. Entries are now open for this year's contest - Credit: Thorn Law

Aspiring young writers are being challenged to flex their creative muscles and prove they are the best the county has to offer.

The National Centre for Writing, which is based in Norwich's Dragon Hall, has launched its annual Young Norfolk Writing Competition alongside Young Norfolk Arts.

The competition, which is open to entrants aged between 11 to 18, accepts entries from all writing disciplines, including stories, lyrics, poetry, screen plays, podcast or essays.

This year's winners will receive a range of prizes including professional mentoring and opportunities to see their work performed and published.

Mimi Ronson, one of six winners in the 2021 edition, said: "I've been thrilled to be working alongside the National Centre for Writing - it's helped me figure out where I want my writing to take me in the future so I'm grateful to have been given this position."

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, May 22, and for more information visit https://nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/ynwc/



