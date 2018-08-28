Search

Young and old meet at Neatherd High School to celebrate National Roast Dinner Day

PUBLISHED: 12:06 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 16 November 2018

Members of the local Dereham community both young and old got together to tuck into a roast at Neatherd High School. Picture: Supplied by Marion Broughton

Archant

Members of the local Dereham community both young and old got together to tuck into a roast at Neatherd High School on Wednesday November 14 to celebrate National Roast Dinner Day.

Those who attended included children and staff from Toftwood Infant School, Church Infant School, Kings Park Infant and Scarning Primary School alongside some of the residents of Eckling Grange Care Home, as well as pupils from Neatherd.

The different generations sat down together to enjoy the dinner cooked by the school’s catering staff.

Stewart Anderson, Leader of Neatherd’s School Nutrition Action Group, said: “Our School Nutrition Action Group (SNAG) aims to continue to promote healthy eating and living across the school and will continue to do so during the whole school year.

Also at Neatherd, all 285 Year 7 students were able to select from a choice of 17 book titles as part of the Bookbuzz programme from Book Trust, aiming to help schools inspire a love of reading.

