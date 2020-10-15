High school sends pupils home and has deep clean after coronavirus case

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley Copyright: Archant 2015

Pupils and staff at a Norfolk high school have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A handful of pupils at Wymondham High Academy who had been in close contact with the person who tested positive are now learning from home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

The confirmed case is a member of staff who has very limited contact with the students and does not use any school transport. Their office space within school has undergone a deep clean.

Parents were informed of the confirmed case, though most pupils are unaffected and are continuing to attend school as normal.

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

In a letter to parents the school, which has 1,623 pupils and is run by the Enrich Learning Trust, said it is “continuing to monitor the situation” and was working closely with Public Health England.

Principal Jonathan Rockey said: “A member of our support team tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, October 13 and as a result of our strict control procedures only a very small number of individuals, five pupils and four support team, have been asked to self-isolate, and will return to school on November 2.

“All of those who have been asked to isolate are well and are receiving appropriate support. We are grateful for the support of our community since we returned to school in September and the exemplary way the pupils and staff have adapted to keep each other safe.”

The school is one of a number that have had to deal with confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst either staff or students.

Last week, Norfolk County Council said 48 schools out of the county’s 422 education settings have had to take action following a confirmed positive test for Covid-19.

In seven of the 48 schools more than one individual has tested positive. However only one school had closed.

Earlier this week 28 children and three staff had to be sent home to isolate from Snettisham Primary School after a pupil tested positive.

Meanwhile a group of students at Hethersett Academy are self-isolating after a confirmed positive test of one of its pupils.

Other schools which have taken action due to coronavirus cases include City Academy, Framingham Earl High School, Litcham School, Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, Wymondham High Academy, Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, and Arden Grove Infant School in Hellesdon.