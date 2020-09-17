High school confirms pupil has tested positive for coronavirus

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2015

A Norfolk high school has confirmed one of its pupils has tested positive for coronavirus - less than a month into the new school year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A letter was sent to parents of Wymondham High School Academy on Thursday evening confirming that a positive test for Covid-19 had been returned by one of its pupils.

As a result, it says “a small number” of pupils had been told to stay away from school for 14 days and that the site itself would be undergoing a deep clean.

The letter, signed by principal Jonathan Rockey, reads: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

It continues: “Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days (since their last contact with the student)

“The school is being professionally deep cleaned overnight and remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

It comes as Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, issued fresh advice to parents on when they ought to keep their children away from school and when to seek a test for them.

READ MORE: When should I keep my child off school and when should I get them a test?



She said: “We ask that children stay at home and get a test if they have a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or have a change in their taste and smell.

“If they don’t have these symptoms and feel well enough to be at school, then they can attend as usual.”

It is unclear at this stage precisely how many pupils of the school have been asked to isolate - and whether any members of staff are also affected.

Wymondham High Academy has been contacted.