Search

Advanced search

Pupils left ‘shivering’ and told they cannot wear coats in ‘cold’ classrooms

PUBLISHED: 10:14 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 01 October 2020

Pupils at Wymondham High Academy have been told they cannot wear coats in classrooms - where windows are being kept open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils at Wymondham High Academy have been told they cannot wear coats in classrooms - where windows are being kept open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Parents claim their children came home from school “shivering” after being told they could not wear coats in classrooms - where windows are being kept open amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy, says the school's classrooms are Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy, says the school's classrooms are "well heated". Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Pupils at Wymondham High Academy were told putting on their coats would “be a distraction to the rest of the class”.

The school said it was “not necessary” to wear jackets as its rooms were “well heated”.

Government guidance dictates that classrooms should be well ventilated, with the presence of fresh air proven to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

A sudden drop in temperature has left children expressing a desire to wear extra layers, but their pleas have apparently fallen on deaf ears at the Wymondham secondary school.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, parent Charlotte Brannan Milito said she understood the regulations, but added that common sense needed to prevail after her two children returned home “shivering” and “almost blue” with cold.

You may also want to watch:

“On Friday this became an issue,” she said. “They both shared their experiences of how they had asked if they could put their coats on and they were told that they couldn’t.

“The teacher said putting on a coat would be a distraction to the rest of the class. I was shocked - my youngest said he was so cold he couldn’t even talk because his teeth were chattering.

“I understand why the windows were open and I completely support and commend the school on how well they have put all the guidance into place and how everything is running - I don’t have any qualms with that at all.

“It’s just that I really do feel if a child is uncomfortable and they feel cold, I don’t think putting on a coat is going to cause distraction.”

Explaining Wymondham High’s policy on wearing coats in the classroom, principal Jonathan Rockey said: “The weather last week turned from summer to winter in a matter of a few days.

“Teaching staff were given discretion as to whether or not pupils required a coat depending on the temperature of the classroom.

“It’s not necessary for pupils to wear coats at the moment as our rooms are well heated but, as part of our risk assessment, our systems are reviewed fortnightly. If/when it is necessary to make any changes, we will consider the best course of action.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘We see no customers some days’: Independents on their knees due to car ban

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash in St Benedict's Street, Norwich

Excitement as Netflix actor reveals he is filming on Norfolk coast

Netflix actor Nuno Lopes who is filming a new feature film in Great Yarmouth Picture: Academia Portuguesa de Cinema/Wikimedia

Stunning drone pictures show scale and progress of new £9m school

New drone pictures showing scale and progress as a new school takes shape on the former Alderman Swindell site in Great Yarmouth Picture: Steve Cave

Scrap dealer overloaded van causing two washing machines to fall in road

Scrap dealer Douglas McPhee, 26, was stopped by police on the Little Snoring Road, Kettlestone, when two washing machines fell from his van Picture: Adrian S Pye / geograph.org.uk/p/4580421