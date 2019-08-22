Search

Mixed results but happy feelings at towns' schools on results day

22 August, 2019 - 16:23
Jess Hennesy, left, and Chloe Brown celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jess Hennesy, left, and Chloe Brown celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

There were mixed results but triumphant feelings at schools in Wymondham, Hethersett and Attleborough as the GCSE results rolled in.

It was a particularly special day for Hethersett Old Hall School - which is closing this month - as its final cohort of year 11 students collected their results and recorded a grade 4 plus pass rate of 93pc in English and maths.

Headmaster Stephen Crump said: "As always it is down to the hard work of pupils and staff - but we must also thank parents who have supported their daughters and the school throughout the courses. We wish everybody all the best for a successful and rewarding life and career as they pass through the school gates for the last time."

Imogen Lee celebrates her GCSE results, which include four 9 grades and four 8 grades, at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYImogen Lee celebrates her GCSE results, which include four 9 grades and four 8 grades, at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hethersett Academy saw an increase in the percentage of students passing English and maths with at least a grade 4, from 79pc in 2018 to 82pc.

Gareth Stevens, principal at the Inspiration Trust school, said: "Once more Hethersett Academy pupils have achieved record results. This is testament to their hard work, resilience and can-do attitude, as well as the dedication of all the staff to ensure they reach their potential."

High five from Iwan Cary, left, and Jack Andrews, as they celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHigh five from Iwan Cary, left, and Jack Andrews, as they celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

At Attleborough Academy Norfolk 67pc of pupils got a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Charlie Farmer celebrates her GCSE results which include four 9 grades, and four 8 grades, at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCharlie Farmer celebrates her GCSE results which include four 9 grades, and four 8 grades, at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Principal Neil McShane said the cohort had arrived at the school with lower starting points, but had achieved results "comfortably above national average".

He added: "Congratulations to all our year 11 students who showed such commitment, determination and resilience to achieve these outcomes."

Attleborough Academy students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Attleborough AcademyAttleborough Academy students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Attleborough Academy

At Wymondham College 83pc of students passed English and maths with at least a grade 4 while 36pc of pupils managed to score a grade 8 or 9 in at least one subject. Headteacher Dan Browning welcomed "another outstanding set of GCSE results".

Three quarters of pupils (75pc) at Wymondham High Academy got a grade 4 or higher in English and maths.

Attleborough Academy students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Attleborough AcademyAttleborough Academy students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Jonathan Rockey, principal, said: "Once again, we are thrilled for our students who have worked hard to achieve a fantastic set of GCSE results that reflect the tremendous diligence of our young people, their scholarship and determination."

At Old Buckenham High School 55pc of pupils achieved a passing grade in English and maths. Headteacher Andrew Fell said: "The achievements of many of our young people are cause for celebration."

