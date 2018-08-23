Gallery

Published: 2:28 PM August 23, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Delighted students Jessica Perry, left, and Madeline Johnson, happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Schools across the south west of Norwich area have improved upon or maintained their strong GCSE results this year.

Delighted students Mia Kruger, left, and Jessica Perry, happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Hethersett Academy students brought home results of 81pc of grade four or higher in English and Maths, an improvement of 1pc on last year and the former grading system.

Principal Gareth Stevens said: 'Last year our results were top in Norfolk for state schools, and I am delighted to say that this year the results have improved even further. Our students and staff have worked consistently hard for many years and really deserve these brilliant results.'

Attleborough Academy saw a 5pc rise since last year in their English and Maths grades, with 72pc receiving grade four or above compard to 67pc in 2017.

Neil McShane, principal, said: 'This is yet record set of results for the Academy despite the new and nationally predicted 'more demanding' exams. 'It is particularly pleasing to see the number of new 9 grades achieved. Congratulations to all our Year 11s who worked so hard and remained so resilient despite the national backdrop of anxiety and uncertainty.'

Delighted students happy with their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. From left, Daisy Eke, Mia Kruger, Jessica Perry, and Madeline Johnson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

You may also want to watch:

Old Buckenham High School similarly improved from 68pc to 70pc, with Principal Andrew Fell saying: 'We are delighted with a strong set of GCSE results, with 53pc percentage of students achieving a grade 5 in English and Maths. It is also very pleasing to see the percentage of the very highest grades (9-8) rise to 10pc.'

Wymondham High Academy maintained strong results, despite slipping slightly from 80pc to 76pc in English and Maths graded four or above.

Principal Jonathan Rockey said: 'The year 11 cohort have done incredibly well. We know that a phenomenal amount of study went into this, and the young people should be congratulated on their performance.'

Wymondham College also celebrated results of 86pc receiving grades four or above in English and maths, headteacher Dan Browning said: 'I am delighted that 34pc of our students achieved the equivalent of an A* or higher (grade 8 or 9) in at least one subject. We look forward to welcoming many of these young people into our world class sixth form in September.'

Delighted students who all got high grades in their GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. From left, Mia Kruger, Ellie Ginns, Meghana Sunil, and Tilly Anema. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

MORE:

• GCSE results 2018: Live list of Norfolk and Waveney results

One delighted student on the phone happy with with good news on her GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

One delighted student on the phone happy with with good news on her GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Delighted student Louise Caswell, happy with her GCSE results at Attleborough Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

GCSE results day at Hethersett Academy.August 23 2018. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust

GCSE results day at Hethersett Academy.August 23 2018. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust

GCSE results day at Hethersett Academy.August 23 2018. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust

GCSE results day at Hethersett Academy.August 23 2018. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust