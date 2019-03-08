Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

College students walking to the Falklands to support veterans

PUBLISHED: 17:11 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 28 March 2019

Wymondham College raise money for Walking with the Wounded. From left to right: Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College) and Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wymondham College raise money for Walking with the Wounded. From left to right: Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College) and Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Students are marching an 8,000 mile trek to the Falkland Islands to raise money for a veterans charity.

From left to right: Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College), Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College) and Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella WilkinsonFrom left to right: Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College), Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College) and Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wymondham College set up a one mile course around the college site, including an obstacle course, where students could walk, skip or run towards the target.

They are raising money for Walking with the Wounded, and started the 8,013 mile journey at 6.30am on Thursday morning.

They are marching the equivalent of a route passing through RAF bases in Germany, Cyprus, Iraq and Afghanistan.

By 5pm they had more than 5,600 miles under their belts, and plan to keep the course open into the evening, with “no doubt” they will hit the target.

Students at Wymondham College take on an obstacle course during their 8,013 mile charity walk for Walking with the Wounded. Back row, left to right: Betty, Hannah, Charles. Middle row: Connor Florence and Beau. Front row: Blake and Poppy Wakefield. Picture: Ella WilkinsonStudents at Wymondham College take on an obstacle course during their 8,013 mile charity walk for Walking with the Wounded. Back row, left to right: Betty, Hannah, Charles. Middle row: Connor Florence and Beau. Front row: Blake and Poppy Wakefield. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Around £400 has so far been raised on their Just Giving page, and £1 donations made during the day have gone to Springboard, an education charity.

Walking with the Wounded helps veteran soldiers who are wounded, physically or mentally, and are struggling to integrate back into society.

Wymondham College said as a school which has historically been linked to the military, with many parents of their students working in the army themselves, they feel passionately about supporting them.

Deputy headteacher Dale McMorran said: “There were lots of individual challenges with students aiming to run half marathons, full or even more.

“A greater effort though was taking place with the college collectively travelling over 8,000 miles.

“Watching students encourage others in a joint effort to raise money for Walking with the Wounded resonates with all that is important at the college and pride, passion and positivity was abundantly displayed.

“The college was delighted that Duncan and Emma were able to join us from Walking with the Wounded.”

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Norwich taxi firm to open new café and restaurant

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. Photo: Simon Finlay

Police warn commuters to avoid area after crash

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reading agree fee for Nelson Oliveira

Reading want a permanent move for Norwich City loan striker Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists