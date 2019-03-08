College students walking to the Falklands to support veterans

Wymondham College raise money for Walking with the Wounded. From left to right: Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College) and Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Students are marching an 8,000 mile trek to the Falkland Islands to raise money for a veterans charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left to right: Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College), Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College) and Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson From left to right: Katie Schutte (Head Girl, Wymondham College), Emma Cook (Campaign Manager, Walking with the Wounded), Duncan Slater (Ambassador, Walking with the Wounded), Becky Arnold (Deputy Head, Wymondham College) and Matthew Thompson (Head Boy, Wymondham College). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wymondham College set up a one mile course around the college site, including an obstacle course, where students could walk, skip or run towards the target.

They are raising money for Walking with the Wounded, and started the 8,013 mile journey at 6.30am on Thursday morning.

They are marching the equivalent of a route passing through RAF bases in Germany, Cyprus, Iraq and Afghanistan.

By 5pm they had more than 5,600 miles under their belts, and plan to keep the course open into the evening, with “no doubt” they will hit the target.

Students at Wymondham College take on an obstacle course during their 8,013 mile charity walk for Walking with the Wounded. Back row, left to right: Betty, Hannah, Charles. Middle row: Connor Florence and Beau. Front row: Blake and Poppy Wakefield. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Students at Wymondham College take on an obstacle course during their 8,013 mile charity walk for Walking with the Wounded. Back row, left to right: Betty, Hannah, Charles. Middle row: Connor Florence and Beau. Front row: Blake and Poppy Wakefield. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Around £400 has so far been raised on their Just Giving page, and £1 donations made during the day have gone to Springboard, an education charity.

Walking with the Wounded helps veteran soldiers who are wounded, physically or mentally, and are struggling to integrate back into society.

Wymondham College said as a school which has historically been linked to the military, with many parents of their students working in the army themselves, they feel passionately about supporting them.

Deputy headteacher Dale McMorran said: “There were lots of individual challenges with students aiming to run half marathons, full or even more.

“A greater effort though was taking place with the college collectively travelling over 8,000 miles.

“Watching students encourage others in a joint effort to raise money for Walking with the Wounded resonates with all that is important at the college and pride, passion and positivity was abundantly displayed.

“The college was delighted that Duncan and Emma were able to join us from Walking with the Wounded.”