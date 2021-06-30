Norfolk school honoured in 'Oscars of teaching profession'

Published: 10:51 AM June 30, 2021

Wymondham College Y10 house captains, headteacher Dan Browning and Sam Sutton-Reid, head of curriculum and sales at Pearson, who presented the silver award. - Credit: Sapientia Education Trust

A Norfolk school is celebrating being recognised in prestigious national awards, known as the 'Oscars' of the teaching profession.

Wymondham College was honoured with a silver award in secondary school of the year ‘making a difference’ category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The college is one of only a handful of state boarding schools in the country with students from a huge range of backgrounds and challenging personal circumstances.

Students at Wymondham College with headteacher Dan Browning. - Credit: Wymondham College

Headteacher Dan Browning said: “After such a challenging year for all in our community, this is brilliant news.

“The College really is a national treasure as the country’s largest and most diverse state boarding school.

"Our staff, students and parents work together to help to create holistic educational experiences that change lives and it's wonderful that this has been recognised by the National Teaching Awards.”

The college has now been shortlisted to win one of just 15 gold awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.