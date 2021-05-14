Norfolk college is national finalist in 'Oscars of teaching profession'

Published: 10:36 AM May 14, 2021

A Norfolk school is celebrating being shortlisted as the ‘secondary school of the year’ in prestigious national awards.

Wymondham College is a finalist in the Pearson National Teaching Awards, known as the 'Oscars' of the teaching profession.

Pearson National Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in education, recognising the amazing work of teachers across the UK.

Scores of those in the teaching profession are nominated but only a few are shortlisted.

Last year BBC 1’s The One Show presented a week-long celebration of the work of the winners including scores of inspiring teachers.

Wymondham College is a 'secondary school of the year' finalist in the Pearson National Teaching Awards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The pandemic has meant this year’s judges have had to visit entries, including Wymondham College, virtually.

Headmaster Dan Browning said: “The National Teaching Awards were first established in 1998, they are an annual celebration of excellence in education, recognising the amazing work of teachers across the UK.

“This is a huge honour for all in our unique community and I was moved to tears by the words of the many students, parents and staff who spoke to the awards judges when they visited the college virtually this week.”

And it is a double celebration as the maths department at the college, which is part of the Sapientia Education Trust and has 1,415 students, has also been shortlisted as ‘team of the year’ in the separate TES School Awards 2021.

Students at Wymondham College where the maths department has been nominated as ‘team of the year’ in TES School Awards 2021. - Credit: submitted

Mr Browning said: “To be shortlisted for two prestigious national awards is testament to our amazing staff and students.

“Our maths department is such a hard-working and committed group of professionals who always go the extra mile to support our students.

“Our belief in providing world class holistic education drives us every day and I am over the moon that this is being recognised by being shortlisted for these awards.”

Wymondham College is the largest state boarding school in the UK. This year it also opened a new prep school, the first state primary boarding school in the country.

Famous former pupils include former Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, artist Colin Self, author and adventurer Nick Crane and actor Mark Strong who recently recalled his time at the college on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.