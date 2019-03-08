Norfolk school reveals its first headteacher

Alex Wilson has been announced as the founding headteacher for Wymondham College Prep School. Picture: Sapientia Education Trust Archant

The new headteacher for a Norfolk school has been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Wilson will join Wymondham College Prep School as headteacher from Norwich School, where he is currently principal deputy head of the lower school.

Mr Wilson said: "It is a tremendous honour and privilege to have been chosen to found and lead the Wymondham College Prep School.

You may also want to watch:

"The prep school will have a strong sense of identity, camaraderie, empathy and aspiration. The children will benefit from a high-quality education that embraces a rich extra-curricular provision."

"I look forward to sharing this venture with the children, their parents and the community."

The new purpose built prep school will open on the site of Wymondham college in September neat year - subject to planning and consultation.

It will teach primary school age children and have both day and boarding facilities.