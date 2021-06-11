Ex-students fundraising in memory of popular former PE teacher
A group of former Wymondham College students will be walking 34 miles to raise funds in memory of a teacher who died earlier this year.
Head of house and PE teacher Claire Walton (nee Kite) was a popular member of staff at Wymondham College from 1999 to 2015.
Ten of her former students will be walking from Weybourne to Wymondham College on June 19, which they anticipate will take over 12 hours, to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a charity she chose.
Liberty Burton, who has coordinated the walk, said: “Following her diagnosis we discussed with Claire about undertaking a challenge in her honour for a charity of her choice.
“We know she’ll be with us in spirit every step of the way.”
Headteacher Dan Browning said: “All at the college were saddened to hear that a loved ex-member of the PE department and Head of Lincoln Hall, Claire Walton, sadly passed away at the end of April.
“During her long career at the college, Claire touched many lives and will be much missed by all who knew her.”
