College boss lauds swift response after fire hits boarding house

Multiple firefighters were called to Wymondham College after reports of a blaze. - Credit: Supplied

The head of an education trust has hailed the swift reaction of emergency services after a fire broke out at one of its schools.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in an accommodation block of Wymondham College boarding school on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire resulted in six students being moved into alternative rooms for the evening while firefighters could tackle the blaze and assess the damage.

And the quick response of the firefighters to quell the flames have been praised today by school leaders.

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust, which runs the college, said: "I would like to convey our thanks and appreciation to members of the emergency services who responded rapidly and dealt with the issue quickly.

"Our alarm system, evacuation processes and recently upgraded fire doors all worked smoothly and efficiently.

"I would also like to thank staff, students and parents who were in the vicinity for their impeccable response.

"Students and staff were able to return to the boarding house in the early evening and around six students moved rooms for the evening."

Dan Browning, Wymondham College headteacher, added: "It was very much a team effort.

"Staff and students were brilliant and the emergency services superb in their work.

"It is very much business as usual for the college and everyone has kept calm and carried on."

A spokesman for the college confirmed that damage was limited to one boarding room on the middle floor of the accommodation block and that the school was open as normal today.

They added: "The first started at approximately 5.15pm and we were able to return our community to the building by 7.30pm.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

The blaze saw seven crews of firefighters attend the school campus alongside police and paramedics - although no injuries were suffered.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Norfolk Police were called at 5.25pm to report of fire at Wymondham College. Officers are currently investigating the events leading up to the fire and enquiries are on-going.”



