Staff and pupils isolating at two secondary schools

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur © Nick Dunmur 2012

An academy trust has taken action to isolate students and staff following positive cases of coronavirus at two of its schools in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Attleborough Academy (top) and Wymondham College which has beoth confirmed coronavirus cases. Pictures: Sonya Duncan Attleborough Academy (top) and Wymondham College which has beoth confirmed coronavirus cases. Pictures: Sonya Duncan

Sapientia Education Trust said it had been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at both Wymondham College and Attleborough Academy.

At Wymondham College, which has 1,407 students who are both day and boarding school pupils, it is believed a sixth form student and a member of staff have tested positive.

Attleborough Academy, a secondary school near the centre of the town, has 801 students.

You may also want to watch:

Both schools remain open and pupils are continuing to attend as normal unless they display symptoms or have been notified that they should self-isolate.

MORE: Coronavirus hits 96 Norfolk schools as face mask rules come into force

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust, said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England and we are following their protocols and advice.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything in our power to deal with the situation as calmly and efficiently as possible to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our staff and students.

“The small number of pupils and staff who have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus in each school have already been informed and they will now self-isolate.”

Last week Norfolk County Council said there were eight current outbreaks with two or more positive cases, and 88 situations, where there is one case, in Norfolk’s 422 schools.