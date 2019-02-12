Two Norfolk students make Forbes list of influential young people in business

Former Wymondham College student Anna Jones, co-founder of RefuAid, has made Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe list. Picture: Anna Jones Anna Jones

Forbes has recognised two former Norfolk students in a list of Europe’s most influential young businesspeople.

Anna Jones and Olga Turner, who both studied at Wymondham College, were named in the iconic magazine’s 30 Under 30 Europe list for 2019.

The fourth annual list features 300 young visionaries and rising stars from across the continent in 10 categories.

Miss Jones was selected in the social entrepreneurs category. She is co-founder of RefuAid, an organisation which helps refugees to start a life in the UK with finance and language tuition and employment advice.

Meanwhile Miss Turner, director and co-founder of Ekkist, a company which champions architecture to support mental wellbeing, was selected for manufacturing and industry.

Dan Browning, headteacher at Wymondham College, said it was a “huge achievement” for the school to see two alumni in the prestigious list.