Pupil helps charity with drawing inspired by coronavirus symbol of hope

PUBLISHED: 15:44 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 April 2020

Drawing inspired by coronavirus rainbow being sold by Wymondham Academy pupil Rachel Hemming to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Rachel Hemming

Drawing inspired by coronavirus rainbow being sold by Wymondham Academy pupil Rachel Hemming to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Rachel Hemming

Rachel Hemming

An A-level art student is raising funds for the NSPCC by selling copies of her drawing inspired by the rainbow symbol of hope that has sprung up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wymondham Academy pupil Rachel Hemming has raised almost £500 for the NSPCC by selling copies of her drawing. Picture: Rachel HemmingWymondham Academy pupil Rachel Hemming has raised almost £500 for the NSPCC by selling copies of her drawing. Picture: Rachel Hemming

Rachel Hemming, 17, from Tasburgh, who is in Year 12 at Wymondham Academy Sixth Form, launched her fundraising two weeks ago when she started selling copies of a pencil sketch she had created of rainbow coloured hands coming together.

After making high quality A4 copies of the artwork, she has raised almost £500 by selling them for a minimum donation of £5 per print, plus £5 postage.

She said: “The NSPCC helps children struggling with abuse. Considering these children have now lost their escape, school, I felt it was really important to raise money to help vulnerable children who are trapped in abusive homes.”

Although now back at her studies, prints are still available. Rachel can be to contacted on Facebook, or via email 14HemmingR@wh-at.net

