Youngsters discover nature at preschool’s new forest school

Youngsters enjoying Worstead Pre-school's forest school with staff members Paula Self, Nicola Collinson and Clare Gwillam. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Youngsters at a north Norfolk preschool have been discovering nature thanks to a new forests school site set up a short walk away from their building.

Worstead Preschool, located at the village’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, has created a space in nearby woodland where the children can play and learn.

Clare Gwilliam, the forest school’s lead, said: “The forest school site was created by hard working volunteers and staff members, who gave up their spare time and resources to help.

“The ethos of forest school is based on a fundamental respect for children and young people and their capacity to investigate, test and maintain curiosity in the world around them.”

The preschool caters for children aged two to five.

Ms Gwilliam added: “Children are given encouragement to direct their own learning, stepping into the realms of unplanned, unexpected and unlimited learning in the forest.”