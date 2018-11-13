Search

Advanced search

Youngsters discover nature at preschool’s new forest school

13 November, 2018 - 11:44
Youngsters enjoying Worstead Pre-school's forest school with staff members Paula Self, Nicola Collinson and Clare Gwillam. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Youngsters enjoying Worstead Pre-school's forest school with staff members Paula Self, Nicola Collinson and Clare Gwillam. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Youngsters at a north Norfolk preschool have been discovering nature thanks to a new forests school site set up a short walk away from their building.

Worstead Preschool, located at the village’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, has created a space in nearby woodland where the children can play and learn.

Clare Gwilliam, the forest school’s lead, said: “The forest school site was created by hard working volunteers and staff members, who gave up their spare time and resources to help.

“The ethos of forest school is based on a fundamental respect for children and young people and their capacity to investigate, test and maintain curiosity in the world around them.”

The preschool caters for children aged two to five.

Ms Gwilliam added: “Children are given encouragement to direct their own learning, stepping into the realms of unplanned, unexpected and unlimited learning in the forest.”

Most Read

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast