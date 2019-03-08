'It was a real wow moment'- Pupils intrigued after 'UFO' crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary Archant

Pupils at an infant school reported seeing "little green hands" after a UFO crash landed in their wildlife garden as part of World Space Week. Police joined pupils at Wicklewood Primary and Nursery on Monday to cordon off and answer questions about a mysterious space-craft, which appeared overnight in the school playground.

The crash landing was orchestrated to inspire pupils to take part in World Space Week, and according to headteacher Julia Brooks, has prompted a great deal of excitement at the school.

She said: "As soon as the pupils spotted the UFO they were rushing over and asking questions. It was a real wow moment and is helping them learn in real world ways."

Students launched an investigation, and theories about who was driving the craft and why it crashed have been rife.

One student even reported spotting tiny green hands creeping out from inside the wreckage.

Ms Brooks added: "One pupil posted a letter through the police cordon, and in the morning it was mysteriously gone. It's created a real buzz."