Anthony Curton and Tilney primaries celebrate World Book Day

World Book Day at Tilney All Saints Picture: Anthony Curton/Tilney Primary Archant

Children and staff at Anthony Curton Primary School and Tilney All Saints Primary School celebrated World Book Day in style.

Reception class children at Anthony Curto School Picture: Anthony Curton/Tilney Primary Reception class children at Anthony Curto School Picture: Anthony Curton/Tilney Primary

Youngsters dressed up as their favourite literary characters, such as the Gruffalo and Harry Potter, to mark the national event on March 1.

Executive head teacher Dawn Liddle praised the pupils’ outfits.

She said: “The two schools had so much fun with the book characters, who had swapped places with our children for the day. “Their costumes were amazing.”