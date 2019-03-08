Anthony Curton and Tilney primaries celebrate World Book Day
PUBLISHED: 09:19 14 March 2019
Children and staff at Anthony Curton Primary School and Tilney All Saints Primary School celebrated World Book Day in style.
Youngsters dressed up as their favourite literary characters, such as the Gruffalo and Harry Potter, to mark the national event on March 1.
Executive head teacher Dawn Liddle praised the pupils’ outfits.
She said: “The two schools had so much fun with the book characters, who had swapped places with our children for the day. “Their costumes were amazing.”