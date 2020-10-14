Top local independent grammar school accepting applications for 2021 cohort

Wisbech Grammar School is currently open for pupil registrations for the 2021 academic year. Here Sandra Taylor explains how prospective pupils and parents can register and apply, including details on virtual tours, scholarships and bursaries.

With its small class sizes, expert teachers and first-class facilities, Wisbech Grammar School provides an educational environment that both nurtures and challenges pupils to reach their full potential. Pupils benefit from specialist teaching staff, an enriched curriculum and resources that enable them to negotiate their own learning pathway.

“Our school has a real sense of community and spirit,” says head of admissions and marketing Sandra Taylor. “Teachers really get to know our pupils and pastoral support is at the heart of our educational ethos.”

By prioritising pupils’ wellbeing first and foremost, children are empowered to explore their interests and discover their passions so that they are best placed to blossom academically. “If the children are happy and well supported, this enables them to focus on getting the most out of their education, while taking advantage of all the opportunities our school has to offer. Individual academic and pastoral care is what the school focuses on, with many children leaving sixth form achieving their first-choice university places, apprenticeships and employment.

“We are passionate about educational development, but feel that this cannot simply be confined to the classroom or laboratory – it can also be found in the drama studio, sports fields and music rooms,” Sandra explains. “Within the current coronavirus restrictions, we are still focused on ensuring our pupils can explore and develop their skills and passion across our full curriculum.”

The creative arts are very much alive at Wisbech Grammar School, with its focus on art, design, textiles and design and technology, while those interested in drama and music are offered extra tuition to develop their abilities. In the past pupils have gone on to study at the Guildford School of Acting and have pursued their passion in music and the performing arts. There are also over 100 clubs to choose from in Period 5 (after lunch) including Young Engineers, Textiles, Rock Band, Dragons’ Den, Mental Health and current issues, Grilled Sandwich Club and more.

Facilities on the 44-acre site include astro pitches, floodlit netball courts, a sports hall, fitness gym, and cricket and rugby pitches. Access to top-level sports coaching is provided, as well as sport academies that help develop skills in netball, cricket, rugby and hockey. Previous pupils include F1 driver George Russell who races for Williams and International Rugby Union scrum-half Ali Price.

“At Wisbech Grammar School, we are proud of our past but are very much focused on the future,” Sandra adds. “We believe that technology is playing an increasing part in education and the school has also invested in remote learning technology.”

School classrooms have been transformed with new designs and equipment to enable online lessons. Another innovation comes in the form of virtual tours of the school, which prospective pupils can explore online. “Families can visit our website and take a 3D tour of the campus,” Sandra says. “We can also arrange a socially distanced personalised tour focusing on areas that your child is most interested in.”

Wisbech Grammar School is currently accepting applications for the Year 7 2021 cohort. Entrance assessments include an online assessment, 30-minute creative writing exercise, and an opportunity to meet with the Headmaster – and it is this kind of tailored personal approach that makes Wisbech Grammar School stand out.

Scholarships and bursaries are also available for those who are eligible and fulfil the selection criteria. Academic scholarships are offered to Year 7 pupils based on their entrance assessment results and interview – simply request a scholarship form or download one from the website. “For entry into our Senior School, we offer scholarships in art, music, academia and drama,” Sandra explains. “Successful applicants will receive £1,000 towards school fees along with the opportunity to join our scholarship programme.”

To register, please contact the admissions team on 01945 586750 or email admissions@wisbechgrammar.com to request a registration form, which will need completing along with a non-refundable fee of £125. For more information, please visit www.wisbechgrammar.com