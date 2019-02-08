Search

Winter School Games kick-off at Sportspark

08 February, 2019 - 16:36
Pupils taking part in the the Norfolk Winter Games taster session at UEA Sportspark, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Thousands of young people will come together to compete for their School Sports Partnership in the Norfolk Winter School Games.

Organisers say the week-long festival of sport, launched yesterday, is set to be bigger than ever before and will be the most inclusive in the history of the competition for Norfolk.

Jo Thompson, School Games project officer from Active Norfolk said: “We’re trying really hard to make the opportunities available through the Norfolk School Games appeal to loads more youngsters than ever before.

“The aim is to get the message across that physical activity can be done in many ways and school sports can provide the chance to try something new to everyone.”

The Norfolk Winter School Games Week will see more than 2,200 young people from schools across the county take part in 12 events.

The Norfolk School Games is organised by Active Norfolk and the eight School Sport Partnerships in the county,

