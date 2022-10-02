Village school with happy atmosphere rated 'good' by Ofsted

Wimbotsham and Stow Academy, which has been rated 'good' by Ofsted - Credit: Google

A village primary school with 125 pupils has been rated 'good;' by the education watchdog.

Ofsted visited the Wimbotsham and Stow Academy in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, in July.

Its report says: "Pupils are positive about, and proud of, their school. They consider it to be a comfortable and safe place to study and play. From the start of early years, pupils gain confidence to go about their learning."

It adds pupils' enthusiasm for reading is fostered from an early age and most become fluent readers by the end of Key Stage One.

The report highlights the happy atmosphere in the school, on Chapel Lane.

It goes on: "Leaders place considerable emphasis on developing pupils’ understanding of themselves and of others.

"Beginning in the early years, pupils learn about emotions, healthy relationships, privacy and safety. They also learn how to make things better if they fall out with their friends."

The report says many parents were positive about the quality of education their children received at the school, although some were critical of the timing and quality of communication about their child's progress.

The school's predecessor, Wimbotsham and Stow Community School, was given a good rating in 2016. It became an academy and part of the Unity Education Trust in 2018.

Inspectors noted it is smaller than the average primary school. With regard to what it needs to improve, they said: "Leaders have not settled on the most effective teaching or assessment strategies in a small proportion of subjects.

"Where this is the case, some teaching over time is less effective and pupils’ progression through the curriculum is less even."

They added: "Leaders should review and make suitable amendments to the way they share information with parents so that they are better informed about their children’s education."

Having a achieved a 'good' rating, the school will not require a further inspection for four years.