Search

Advanced search

New free school set to be officially opened this week

PUBLISHED: 15:38 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 16 October 2019

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

NPS Property Consultants

A new free school is set to officially open in Sprowston this week.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property ConsultantsArtist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

The opening of White House Farm Primary School on Friday, October 18 marks the conclusion of a year-long construction project which will see up to 420 school places created in the 14-classroom school.

The school is one of 13 in the Sapientia Education Trust, a trust based at Wymondham College which says it aims "to deliver an education that is holistic and broad ranging, of high quality in and beyond the classroom".

At the opening ceremony there will be an unveiling of a commemorative plaque and also cutting of the ribbon.

Students from the school, on Mallard Way, will then mark the occasion by burying a time capsule and planting a tree in the outdoor learning area.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property ConsultantsArtist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

The capsule will be filled with drawings of what they want to be when they grow up, and will be dug up in their final year to see if anything has changed.

John Fisher, Norfolk county councillor for Sprowston North East, said: "This school is a real achievement for the community and we are proud that it has finished on time.

"This is a new school to serve the new community that has been established in the area. There are currently 700 new homes with 400 more to be built and this school will help relieve pressure on existing schools in the area.

"This is the one of the first new primary schools in Norfolk in a number of years and we are proud to be able to provide a local school for local parents."

You may also want to watch:

As the scheme moved through the planning process, Sprowston Town Council initially raised concerns over limited space for non-classroom based activities and insufficient parking spaces.

The school has been built to serve a new development of houses and so the intention is that children will be able to walk, scoot or bike to school rather than parents having to navigate busy car parks.

Planning for the school began in 2018, with planning permission being given in March that year.

It was initially due to be run by academy sponsor Reach2, but the Department for Educatoin later appointed the Sapientia Education Trust.

Do you have an education story we should be writing about? Email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Tributes paid after death of well-known record shop owner

Robin Watson at the Robin's Records market store he started in 1971. He later opened a permanent shop on Pottergate. Photo: Family submit

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Your chance to own a £50,000 piece of Norwich history

Carrow Bridge Master House, which is being auctioned online later this month Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid after death of well-known record shop owner

Robin Watson at the Robin's Records market store he started in 1971. He later opened a permanent shop on Pottergate. Photo: Family submit

‘Nowhere is safe’: Boy, 12, attacked by masked man

Cameron Martin, 12, was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital after he dislocated his jaw. Picture: Contributed by Kelly-Anna Gook.

Unique Norfolk B&B wins national award

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists