New free school set to be officially opened this week

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants NPS Property Consultants

A new free school is set to officially open in Sprowston this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

The opening of White House Farm Primary School on Friday, October 18 marks the conclusion of a year-long construction project which will see up to 420 school places created in the 14-classroom school.

The school is one of 13 in the Sapientia Education Trust, a trust based at Wymondham College which says it aims "to deliver an education that is holistic and broad ranging, of high quality in and beyond the classroom".

At the opening ceremony there will be an unveiling of a commemorative plaque and also cutting of the ribbon.

Students from the school, on Mallard Way, will then mark the occasion by burying a time capsule and planting a tree in the outdoor learning area.

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

The capsule will be filled with drawings of what they want to be when they grow up, and will be dug up in their final year to see if anything has changed.

John Fisher, Norfolk county councillor for Sprowston North East, said: "This school is a real achievement for the community and we are proud that it has finished on time.

"This is a new school to serve the new community that has been established in the area. There are currently 700 new homes with 400 more to be built and this school will help relieve pressure on existing schools in the area.

"This is the one of the first new primary schools in Norfolk in a number of years and we are proud to be able to provide a local school for local parents."

You may also want to watch:

As the scheme moved through the planning process, Sprowston Town Council initially raised concerns over limited space for non-classroom based activities and insufficient parking spaces.

The school has been built to serve a new development of houses and so the intention is that children will be able to walk, scoot or bike to school rather than parents having to navigate busy car parks.

Planning for the school began in 2018, with planning permission being given in March that year.

It was initially due to be run by academy sponsor Reach2, but the Department for Educatoin later appointed the Sapientia Education Trust.

Do you have an education story we should be writing about? Email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk