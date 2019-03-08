Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

School uniform suppliers selling size 18 skirts and 44 inch waist trousers as obesity levels rise

PUBLISHED: 11:37 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 20 August 2019

Sarah Garrett, branch manager at Stevensons School Outfitters in Ber Street, Norwich, said the store stocks larger sizes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sarah Garrett, branch manager at Stevensons School Outfitters in Ber Street, Norwich, said the store stocks larger sizes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

School uniform suppliers say demand for plus-size garments is continuing as childhood obesity levels rise.

With childhood obesity rising in Norfolk, demand for plus-size school uniforms is steady. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA WireWith childhood obesity rising in Norfolk, demand for plus-size school uniforms is steady. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Stores are stocking school trousers and skirts equivalent to a women's size 18 and even ordering in bespoke plus-size uniform items.

Larger items can come with a significant cost premium - but shops say they avoid asking parents for the extra pennies where possible.

According to NHS data collected in the 2017/18 school year, 36.3pc of year six children in Norfolk were classed as overweight or obese - with 3.5pc considered severely obese. Among reception children the rate was 25.3pc with 2.1pc classed as severely obese.

This compares to 23pc of reception children and 32.1pc of year six children being classed as overweight or obese five years earlier.

Shane Ramsden of Screens in Lowestoft said his shop got regular requests for plus-size uniform.

"We tend not to hold too much stock because it comes quite rarely, but every year we have to do special orders."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ramsden said these specially-manufactured garments are generally two to three times the price of normal school uniform.

"But schools have always subsidised it for the parents," he said.

Ray Howe, who owns Birds in Dereham, said he did not believe demand for plus-size school uniform had changed in recent years.

"I know people talk about obesity being a problem but I have not seen it this year or in the last couple of years. There is always going to be the odd bigger child," he said.

"We have a look at what we sold for the several years before, then we buy accordingly. Just occasionally there may be a child that is not on the radar and if we need to get items ordered in then we can do that."

He added: "The manufacturer quite often will swallow the cost. If it does go up considerably we can't not put something on it, but generally we don't feel that people should be penalised just because of their size."

Sarah Garrett, branch manager at Stevensons in Norwich, said the store held larger sizes in stock - up to a 44in waist in boys trousers, a 38in waist in girls' trousers and skirts and up to 40in in sportswear, with the ability to make up items up to a 48in chest.

"If we have to make a bespoke item this does have a lead time which varies according to which supplier we are sourcing from. We do not charge extra to our customers for bespoke larger or smaller sizes," she said.

Most Read

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Teenager arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Dereham on Monday night. Picture: Archant

Norwich City legend donates ‘incredible’ €18,000 to Irish children’s hospital

Popular former Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan has donated more than €18,000 to a children’s hospital in Ireland after a charity legends match at Carrow Road. Picture: Temple Street Foundation

Yankee Traveller ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists