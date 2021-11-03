News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When do schools in Norfolk break up for Christmas?

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:05 PM November 3, 2021
Children arrive at school

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching - but when do schools break up? - Credit: PA

It is fast approaching Christmas and no doubt some children will have already started counting down the days.

But when do schools break up for Christmas holidays this year?

The current autumn term runs from Monday, November 1 to Friday, December 17, meaning there are only seven weeks to go.

The Christmas holiday period begins on Monday, December 20 and will finish on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

This gives children a generous 18 days off school.

Children will begin the spring term on Wednesday, January 5 and will break up for half term on Friday, February 11.

The February half term begins on Monday, February 14 and finishes Friday, February 18. 

Children return for the second half of the spring term on Monday, February 21 and will break up for the Easter holidays on Friday, April 1.

Hoping to take your children to see Santa this Christmas?

Here is a handy guide of where he'll be in Norfolk.


