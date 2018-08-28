Which children’s book will be crowned the county’s favourite?

Carleton Rode school for the launch of the EDP book tokens Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

And as our Books For Schools campaign enters its second month, we have been on a mission to crown the region’s favourite children’s book.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Launch of the third phase of Norwich 4 Jobs at Jobcentre Plus in Norwich. Chloe Smith MP speaking at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Launch of the third phase of Norwich 4 Jobs at Jobcentre Plus in Norwich. Chloe Smith MP speaking at the event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A poll compiled of 15 of the UK’s top children’s books posted on the Eastern Daily Press website last week has so far attracted hundreds of votes, all keen to make sure their favourite is in with a chance of making top shelf.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, November, 16, so make sure you help your favourite win the crown.

To help you decide, we asked some well known local faces to share their top picks.

Ed Balls, ex-politician and NCFC Chairman

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Chris Bishop South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Chris Bishop

“I love all the Arthur Ransome ‘Swallows and Amazons’ novels, especially ‘Secret Water’ which is set in our part of the world. And I never tire of reading ‘The Wind in the Willows’. But as a Dad, my favourite children’s book by far is ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ which I’ve read aloud so many times I know all the words off by heart. But it never ever gets old .”

MP Chloe Smith

“I really loved Roald Dahl’s books as a kid. Now as a parent of a two year old we’re loving reading the Oi Cat! series and anything about pirates or dinosaurs. I’ve always loved reading and went on to study literature, but even just a few minutes a day together reading something fun puts a smile on your face and sets a child up for life.”

Jake Humphrey, TV presenter

Ed Balls. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/03/2017 Ed Balls. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/03/2017

“Mr Gumpy’s Motor Car...it’s now Seb’s fave” ❤️

MP Elizabeth Truss

“I love Matilda by Roald Dahl - and the evil Miss Trunchbull.

And The Highway Rat by Julia Donaldson - great pictures.”

Dorothy Hosein new interim Chief Executive of EEAST Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Dorothy Hosein new interim Chief Executive of EEAST Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Dorothy Hosein, Chief executive EEAST

“Matilda, by Roal Dahl, just for the naughtiness of it really. I could relate to it, I think I have a bit of mischief in me.”

Michael Bailey, sports journalist and presenter

“When I was little, I was stuck on a pretty tight selection: tales of Postman Pat and Thomas The Tank Engine, Roald Dahl’s James And The Giant Peach, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and The BFG – but I really loved mum and dad reading to me Enid Blyton’s The Wishing-Chair.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey. Photo: Archant Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey. Photo: Archant

As for now, both of my little boys are still under three and there are so many brilliant books I get to read with them I feel spoilt (it helps having a primary school teacher as a wife!). We Found A Hat by Jon Klassen and This Moose Belongs To Me by Oliver Jeffers are two of my favourites for their humour and sentiment, but I could list dozens more.”

How does Books for Schools work?

Our Books for Schools campaign is giving primary schools across the region the opportunity to get their hands on their share of £20,000 worth of free books.

Tokens printed across the Archant group can be collected and exchanged for free books from a choice of 700 titles.

Parents, school staff and friends can donate tokens directly to their chosen school - every token will help get a new book on the shelf.

For every 1,000 tokens collected, your school will win £100 worth of free books. The four schools with the most tokens-per-student at the end of the campaign will win a bonus £2,500 worth of books.

Tokens will be printed every day in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News and each week in the weekly publications, until Saturday, December 8.

There will be one token a day but watch for bonus tokens and two tokens every Saturday (one token a week plus bonus tokens in the weekly publications).