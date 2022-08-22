Fewer top grades expected as pupils gear up to collect GCSE results

Pupils have been warned not to expect as many high GCSE grades this year - Credit: Nick Butcher

Pupils gearing up to collect their GCSE results have been warned not to expect as many top grades as the previous two cohorts.

This Thursday, teenagers across Norfolk and Waveney will collect their all-important exam results and learn their next steps in life.

They will be the first cohort since 2019 to have sat exams - and the first to have completed their entire courses under some form of Covid disruption.

Experts are therefore predicting that fewer top grades will be awarded, with results also again determined by examination boards rather than through teacher assessment.

Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research, said results would likely be lower than the previous two years, with 250,000 fewer grade nines expected nationwide.

However, he predicted that results would still eclipse those of 2019 - the last time exams were sat.

He said: "In 2022, we can reasonably expect to see a drop in top grades, with many more failing to reach the pass level (C/4).

“We can take the A-level results as pointers. At A-level, the top grades were cut, but not as far as the government was wanting, I suspect because high marks were scored in the easier exams and lower grades for higher marks is going to be difficult to defend on appeal.”

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust, which runs seven Norfolk secondary schools, said he expected to be the case locally too.

He said: "It is obvious that this summer's year 11 cohort have faced significant disruption, but schools across Norfolk have worked really hard to ensure pupils are best placed to overcome these challenges.

"Ofqual has been clear that this summer will see a re-adjustment of grades, as we move back to mainly examination-based assessment.

"In short, we can expect results to be above 2019 levels, but below those of 2021 with noticeably less higher grades.

"I would expect the overall Norfolk picture to be broadly in line with the national picture.

"It will be important to celebrate pupils' successes and to ensure schools are ready to support all pupils with their post-16 choices and options - something that I know school leaders across the county have prioritised."