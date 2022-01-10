What are the school term dates in Norfolk for 2022?
Now that Christmas is out the way and the weather is getting colder, most people have one eye on when they can next book a holiday.
With this in mind, here are the school term dates for Norfolk for this year.
In Norfolk, the spring half term break begins on February 14, however in Suffolk it is a week later from February 21.
The Easter holidays begin in Norfolk from April 4, a week earlier than it does for Suffolk and some Waveney schools.
Norfolk County Council said it looked to coordinate dates with surrounding counties, but "ultimately each school sets the final term dates themselves".
Parents are encouraged to check the exact dates with their child's teachers, as dates at individual schools can vary.
Norfolk schools dates 2022
Spring term
Wednesday, January 5 - Friday, February 11
Half term holiday: Monday, February 14 - Friday, February 18
Monday, February 21 - Friday, April 1
Easter holiday: Monday, April 4 - Tuesday, April 19
Summer term
Wednesday, April 20 - Friday, May 27
Half term holiday: Monday, May 30 - Friday, June 3
Monday, June 6 - Friday, July 22
Summer holiday: Monday, July 25 - Monday, September 5
Autumn term
Tuesday, September 6 - Friday, October 21
Half term holiday: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28
Monday, October 31 - Friday, December 16
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 19 - Tuesday, January 3, 2023