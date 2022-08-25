West Norfolk students exceed expectations after challenging year

Most schools in west Norfolk were loathe to give out average grade percentages as students collected their GCSE results, but heads were full of praise for their charges.

Students at Smithdon High School got the grades they needed to go on to college or sixth form.

The heavens opened in Hunstanton as the 100-strong class of '22 turned up to pick up their results and the coveted leaver's hoody.

Amelia Gee, with her father Andy at Smithdon High School - Credit: Chris Bishop

But it was smiles all round inside the hall as the envelopes were opened.

Outgoing head John Hirst, who is retiring, said: "We're very pleased, the kids have had a challenging time but we've got lots of students who've exceeded expectations.

From left, Caitlin Jacob, Smithdon head Amanda Gibbins, Katie Hayes and Adam Jackson - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Most have got the qualifications and grades they need to move on to the next thing."

Amanda Gibbins, who takes over as head at the start of the new term in a few days' time, added: "We're really pleased with the results today. Despite the pandemic, we've made a lot of changes and moved the school forward."

Jessica and Isabella with their results at Smithdon - Credit: Chris Bishop

At the King Edward Academy in King's Lynn, 56pc of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in English and maths.

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said: "I am very proud of all our students who have been focused and determined to succeed despite the challenges that have been thrown at them, they have not faltered in their resolve.

"We are committed to ensuring that every student that attends King Edward VII Academy attains the knowledge, skills and qualifications to enable them to access the next stage of their life journey, with the confidence to succeed whatever their goals."

Smithdon head Amanda Gibbins and student Thomas Drage at Smithdon High School - Credit: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn Academy did not make its percentage public.

Principal Alan Fletcher said: "We are absolutely delighted - we all understand just how difficult the last two years have been for students in this year group following the extreme disruption to their education caused by the pandemic.

"It is great to see our students being rewarded for their hard work and for the resilience they have had to show.

"I have never been quite so proud of a group of young people as I am today."