Pupils clock up thousands of miles in race to raise funds for hospital

Published: 11:50 AM July 14, 2021

Pupils at Springwood High in King's Lynn ran a combined distance with 2,092 miles to raise money for the QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thousands of schoolchildren have run the equivalent of crossing the Atlantic to raise money to support NHS staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Pupils and staff from all 11 West Norfolk Academies Trust schools completed laps of their playing fields in the name of a good cause whilst also celebrating the benefits of exercise on health and wellbeing.

Springwood High School pupils taking part in fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The cumulative miles achieved by staff and students were calculated for each school with Springwood High in King's Lynn clocking up the biggest combined distance with 2,092 miles (3,368 km).

Gaywood Primary School pupils taking part in fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

It was followed by Marshland High in West Walton with 1,219 miles, and Smithdon High in Hunstanton, which recorded 1,129 miles.

Meanwhile Gaywood Primary pupils and staff clocked up an impressive 635 miles, Heacham Junior recorded 243 miles and Clenchwarton Primary and West Lynn Primary's efforts stood at 228 miles and 76 miles respectively.

Pupils at Heacham Junior School took part in fun run in aid of the QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

In total, the 11 participating schools, which also included St Clement's High, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, Snettisham Primary and Heacham Infants, raised almost £6,000 for the QEH's Covid-19 Support Fund.

Heacham Junior School pupils taking part in fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The money raised by the fundraising effort, organised by Smithdon High teacher Alysha Moat, will go towards providing outdoor benches at the King's Lynn hospital, enabling staff to relax outside during their break times.

Pupils taking part in QEH fun run at Clenchwarton Primary School. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Andrew Johnson, executive head teacher at West Norfolk Academy Trust, said he hopes the race will become an annual event.

"We know the last year has been tough for our NHS so we were pleased we had this opportunity to show our support to everybody at Team QEH,” he said.

Pupils at Snettisham Primary School helped raise almost £6,000 for the QEH's Covid-19 Support Fund. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, added: "The last year has been the most challenging year we have ever faced and to know we have the support of students and staff at the West Norfolk Academies Trust is a boost for us all.”

Heacham Infant School pupils taking part in fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Snettisham Primary School pupils taking part in fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Students at Smithdon High School recorded a combined 1,129 miles during fun run in aid of QEH. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



