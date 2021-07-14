Gallery
Pupils clock up thousands of miles in race to raise funds for hospital
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
Thousands of schoolchildren have run the equivalent of crossing the Atlantic to raise money to support NHS staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Pupils and staff from all 11 West Norfolk Academies Trust schools completed laps of their playing fields in the name of a good cause whilst also celebrating the benefits of exercise on health and wellbeing.
The cumulative miles achieved by staff and students were calculated for each school with Springwood High in King's Lynn clocking up the biggest combined distance with 2,092 miles (3,368 km).
It was followed by Marshland High in West Walton with 1,219 miles, and Smithdon High in Hunstanton, which recorded 1,129 miles.
Meanwhile Gaywood Primary pupils and staff clocked up an impressive 635 miles, Heacham Junior recorded 243 miles and Clenchwarton Primary and West Lynn Primary's efforts stood at 228 miles and 76 miles respectively.
In total, the 11 participating schools, which also included St Clement's High, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, Snettisham Primary and Heacham Infants, raised almost £6,000 for the QEH's Covid-19 Support Fund.
The money raised by the fundraising effort, organised by Smithdon High teacher Alysha Moat, will go towards providing outdoor benches at the King's Lynn hospital, enabling staff to relax outside during their break times.
Andrew Johnson, executive head teacher at West Norfolk Academy Trust, said he hopes the race will become an annual event.
"We know the last year has been tough for our NHS so we were pleased we had this opportunity to show our support to everybody at Team QEH,” he said.
Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, added: "The last year has been the most challenging year we have ever faced and to know we have the support of students and staff at the West Norfolk Academies Trust is a boost for us all.”