Seven west Norfolk schools to open from June 1

PUBLISHED: 12:40 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 19 May 2020

Heacham Infant and Junior schools are among those which could reopen on June 1 Picture: Heacham Infant and Junior Schools and Snettisham Primary School

Seven primary schools in west Norfolk plan to reopen on June 1.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust has today told parents that a provisional plan to open its seven primary schools on June 1 has been approved by trustees.

They include Clenchwarton Primary School, West Lynn Primary School, Snettisham Primary School, Heacham Junior School, Heacham Infants School, Walpole Cross Keys Primary School and Gaywood Primary School.

The move comes after the trust asked parents of children in their nursery, reception, year one and year six classes if they would be happy for their child to return and half confirmed they were.

Roger Livesey, chairman of the trust, said: “The trustees have agreed a plan to increase our primary school provision from June 1 based on government guidance.

“But we would like to stress that the health and safety of our students and staff is paramount and this is why we will not make a final decision until May 28 after consulting with our staff.”

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the trust, said: “We have been working with our schools to carry out risk assessments in line with government advice. At this stage, it is our intention to allow year six children to start on June 1 with year one children starting the following day and nursery and reception children the day after.

“In order to adhere to the government guidelines, we will need to keep group numbers to no more than 15. We will also be carrying out a range of other precautions to keep children and adults safe including placing signage and instructions around buildings and staggering arrival times.”

Other precautions include children having their own equipment to use on a daily basis with a dedicated table to use each day.

Unnecessary items, including soft furnishings, will be removed from classrooms and staff will be frequently cleaning surfaces that are touched often. No other adults, other than staff, will be allowed in school, including office areas.

Mr Johnson said: “We are planning to minimise contact between children and adults by changing the layout of classes and spacing desks out as far as possible, we’ll be staggering break and lunch times and cancelling all breakfast and after-school clubs.

“Only one adult will be allowed to bring their child to school and social distancing on the pick-up or playground area will be encouraged.”

