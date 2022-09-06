Music centre throwing open its doors to new players

Players of all ages and abilities are being invited along to West Norfolk Music Centre - Credit: Ian Burt

People who used to play musical instruments or have always wanted to learn are being encouraged to come forward by a Norfolk music centre.

For more than 40 years, the West Norfolk Music Centre, which is based at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, has been working with schools and young people, promoting the teaching and learning of music, in a bid to inspire a lifelong passion.

Now it hopes to add older music lovers, whatever their level of experience or expertise to its ranks.

One person who can vouch for the centre’s life changing possibilities is its chair, Derek Stringer, who has been involved with it for 25 years, with all his children – and his wife – having learnt music there.

"An important part of our work is about providing the opportunity to play in bands and ensembles which many schools are unable to do," he said.

"We want to encourage people of all ages to discover or rediscover the pleasure of playing a musical instrument.

"There are any number of people in west Norfolk who used to play an instrument at school but who have since stuffed the instrument in the loft and almost forgotten it exists but who, with a bit of encouragement, would appreciate the opportunity to get back into playing again."

The centre, which is supported by the Norfolk Music Hub, offers lessons in strings, brass, woodwind, piano and keyboard, guitar and ukulele, singing, drums and percussion, and theory of music.

Mr Stringer added: “We’d love to welcome more adults through our doors, be it someone who played an instrument years ago at school, and has let it fall by the wayside, or someone who always wanted to have a go but never knew how to start – our doors are open, please come in.

“There are no auditions, just come along and have a go. Having adults playing alongside children in a band or ensemble is such fun for all and also spurs the children on."

West Norfolk Music Centre operates at Springwood High School on Saturday morning during term time. For more details go to wnmc.org.uk or call 07748 067355.

It returns from the summer break on September 17.



