GCSE results 2019: West Norfolk's results revealed

Students at Springwood High School celebrate their resullts. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Anxious waits for West Norfolk students finally came to an end today as they received their GCSE results.

King Edward VII Academy students Emily Edwards and Louie Crown celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: King Edward VII Academy King Edward VII Academy students Emily Edwards and Louie Crown celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: King Edward VII Academy

A change to the grading system has seen the tradtional A to C pass rate replace by a numbers system with nine the equivalent to A* and four the equivalent of a low C.

Springwood High School in King's Lynn saw a 6pc increase on last year's pass rate with 66pc of students receiving a grade four or above in English and Maths.

The school's highest performing student was Phoebe Claxton with seven grade nine results, three grade eights and one grade seven.

King Edward VII Academy students Anya Biran and Alina Orlova celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: King Edward VII Academy King Edward VII Academy students Anya Biran and Alina Orlova celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: King Edward VII Academy

Headteacher Andy Johnson said: "This year our students have been exceptional. I am so pleased that they have gained such great results."

Students at King Edward VII school, also in King's Lynn saw "stable" results, with 48pc receiving a grade four or above in Maths and English. The school praised "spectacular performances" from a number of students.

Principal, Sarah Hartshorn said: "We are delighted and proud of all our students who have achieved similar levels to previous years. There have been some outstanding individual student outcomes with 39 students attaining the coveted level 9's in their subjects. Thank you to all the staff and parents who have supported our students and have enabled them to succeed. We look forward to seeing an increase in 2020."

King's Lynn Academy said it had managed to sustain last year's "big improvement", with 51pc of students achieving grade four and above in Maths and English.

Principal Alan Fletcher said: "We are really proud of our Class of 2019, who have worked so hard to achieve these strong results. KLA's recent improvement continues, and the results show that last year's big increase in outcomes for our students has been sustained. As well as the English and Maths results we have seen an improvement of around a third of a grade on average across all subject areas.

"I would like to congratulate our students on their results, and on their behalf thank our teachers for the huge amount of time they put into to supporting our young people, along with their parents."

St Clement's High School said it was "pleased" with results which showed 53pc of students receiving a grade four or above in both Maths and English.

The highest performing student at St Clement's was Eloise Cumming who achieved a level eight or above in twelve subjects including five level nine grades.

St Clements headteacher, Nigel Willingham said: "I am extremely proud of all students and the increase in attainment. This year has seen a particular rise in the number of students achieving the very highest grades."

At Downham Market Academy, 63pc of students achieved at least a grade four in English and Maths.

Headteacher, Rolf Purvis said "I'm delighted with these results, which are a testament of the hard work of our students."