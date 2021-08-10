'Absolutely ecstatic' - West Norfolk A level results
Principal David Pomfret was waiting to greet the handful of students who turned up to collect their results from the College of West Anglia.
As well as their studies, the 90-strong class of '21 have also grappled with lockdown, remote learning and in some cases self isolating.
"I supposed the word is unprecedented," said Mr Pomfret. "It's just been incredibly challenging for them.
"The challenges of not always being able to be in, the challenge of being supported remotely, having the motivation to study in those circumstances is extremely challenging."
Despite this, some 77pc of the outgoing cohort achieved grades A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 99pc.
"To achieve a pass rate of 99pc is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff," said Mr Pomfret. "In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been good, with 77pc achieving A*-C.
Elouise Youngs looked stunned as she opened her envelope with her mother Sarah. "It's all As," she said. "Three straight As."
Her grades in English, sociology and criminology mean Elouise, 17, has secured a place at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, to study English literature and psychology.
"I'm so proud," said Mrs Youngs. "I'm absolutely ecstatic, she's worked very hard."
Some 90pc of students at Downham Market Academy have been accepted to their first-choice university, with 45pc accepted to Russell Group universities: the UK's 24 top higher education institutions.
Keelan Adams, who gained four A*s, said: "The staff have been so supportive during such a challenging time. I'm very excited to be the first in my family to go to university."