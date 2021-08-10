News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

'Absolutely ecstatic' - West Norfolk A level results

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:38 PM August 10, 2021   
A levels 2021

Students (from left) Luke Anstell, Alfie Wagg and George Davis, with College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret - Credit: Chris Bishop

Principal David Pomfret was waiting to greet the handful of students who turned up to collect their results from the College of West Anglia.

As well as their studies, the 90-strong class of '21 have also grappled with lockdown, remote learning and in some cases self isolating.

A levels 2021

From left Luke Anstell, George Davis and Alfie Wagg celebrate after collecting their grades at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I supposed the word is unprecedented," said Mr Pomfret. "It's just been incredibly challenging for them.

"The challenges of not always being able to be in, the challenge of being supported remotely, having the motivation to study in those circumstances is extremely challenging." 

A levels 2021

College of West Anglia Principal David Pomfret congratulates Elouise Youngs (R) after achieving straight A grades in English, sociology and criminology - Credit: Chris Bishop

Despite this, some 77pc of the outgoing cohort achieved grades A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 99pc.

You may also want to watch:

"To achieve a pass rate of 99pc is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff," said Mr Pomfret. "In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been good, with 77pc achieving A*-C.

A-Levels 2021

Elouise Youngs, 17, celebrates with her mother Sarah after achieving three straight A grades in English literature and language, sociology and criminology at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Elouise Youngs looked stunned as she opened her envelope with her mother Sarah. "It's all As," she said. "Three straight As."

Most Read

  1. 1 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
  2. 2 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  3. 3 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
  2. 5 Thousands hit by an outbreak of white tap water
  3. 6 Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone
  4. 7 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
  5. 8 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
  6. 9 'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town
  7. 10 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house

Her grades in English, sociology and criminology mean Elouise, 17, has secured a place at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, to study English literature and psychology.

"I'm so proud," said Mrs Youngs. "I'm absolutely ecstatic, she's worked very hard."

Some 90pc of students at Downham Market Academy have been accepted to their first-choice university, with 45pc accepted to Russell Group universities: the UK's 24 top higher education institutions. 

Keelan Adams, who gained four A*s, said: "The staff have been so supportive during such a challenging time. I'm very excited to be the first in my family to go to university."


King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset.

Updated

Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus