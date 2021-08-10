'Absolutely ecstatic' - West Norfolk A level results

Published: 12:38 PM August 10, 2021

Students (from left) Luke Anstell, Alfie Wagg and George Davis, with College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret - Credit: Chris Bishop

Principal David Pomfret was waiting to greet the handful of students who turned up to collect their results from the College of West Anglia.

As well as their studies, the 90-strong class of '21 have also grappled with lockdown, remote learning and in some cases self isolating.

From left Luke Anstell, George Davis and Alfie Wagg celebrate after collecting their grades at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I supposed the word is unprecedented," said Mr Pomfret. "It's just been incredibly challenging for them.

"The challenges of not always being able to be in, the challenge of being supported remotely, having the motivation to study in those circumstances is extremely challenging."

College of West Anglia Principal David Pomfret congratulates Elouise Youngs (R) after achieving straight A grades in English, sociology and criminology - Credit: Chris Bishop

Despite this, some 77pc of the outgoing cohort achieved grades A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 99pc.

"To achieve a pass rate of 99pc is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff," said Mr Pomfret. "In addition, the number of students achieving top grades has been good, with 77pc achieving A*-C.

Elouise Youngs, 17, celebrates with her mother Sarah after achieving three straight A grades in English literature and language, sociology and criminology at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Elouise Youngs looked stunned as she opened her envelope with her mother Sarah. "It's all As," she said. "Three straight As."

Her grades in English, sociology and criminology mean Elouise, 17, has secured a place at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, to study English literature and psychology.

"I'm so proud," said Mrs Youngs. "I'm absolutely ecstatic, she's worked very hard."

Some 90pc of students at Downham Market Academy have been accepted to their first-choice university, with 45pc accepted to Russell Group universities: the UK's 24 top higher education institutions.

Keelan Adams, who gained four A*s, said: "The staff have been so supportive during such a challenging time. I'm very excited to be the first in my family to go to university."



