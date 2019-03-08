A-level Results Day 2019: West Norfolk

Students at the College of West Anglia celebrate their A-Level results. Tabitha Kaye with her results. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt

West Norfolk students enjoyed some of their best results in recent years.

Students at the College of West Anglia celebrate their A-Level results. Principal David Pomfret with Tabitha Kaye. Picture: Ian Burt Students at the College of West Anglia celebrate their A-Level results. Principal David Pomfret with Tabitha Kaye. Picture: Ian Burt

Springwood Sixth Form saw 78pc of 154 students achieving A*-C, which executive headteacher Andrew Johnson said was a big improvement on last year.

Mr Johnson said: "A fantastic set of results at Springwood, our C and above is 78pc, an improvement from last year and one of the best ever in the school's history."

The sixth form's joint highest achieving students Ellie Chen and Megan Tomsett were awarded two A* and one A grade.

Tom Hartwell (left) and Clare Hargraves, head of Downham Market Academy Sixth form. Picture: Sarah Hussain Tom Hartwell (left) and Clare Hargraves, head of Downham Market Academy Sixth form. Picture: Sarah Hussain

One Springwood student, Martin Warner, said: "I think today went really well, I got into my first choice uni with A* A A, and I'm now going to study finance at Durham."

At the College of West Anglia (CWA). 76.8pc of 33 a-level students achieved A* - C, with an overall pass rate of 97.9pc, the second consecutive year the college has topped the 97pc pass rate.

Despite the pass rate dropping slightly on last year, principal David Pomfret said he was "delighted" with what he called "outstanding" results.

Mr Pomfret, said: "For the second year running, we have achieved a pass rate of over 97pc, which is testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff."

One CWA student, 18-year-old Tabitha Kaye, achieved outstanding results, gaining A* A A A in history, english language and literature, media studies and business. She is now moving on to study english and history at York University in September.

At Downham Market Academy celebrated exam success after 72pc received grade A* to C.

Clare Hargraves, head of the sixth form, said: "We're really pleased with the students, 40pc got a top grade and it has been the best ever grades for the Downham Market sixth form."

Students collecting their results at Downham Market Academy Sixth form. Picture: Sarah Hussain Students collecting their results at Downham Market Academy Sixth form. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tom Hartwell, 18, one of Downham's top achievers, received A A B in physics, maths and chemistry.

He said: "I'm going to the University of Leeds to do a masters in theoretical physics. I was expecting to do well but after I took the exams I thought it went terribly, but I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the results. My parents were very pleased, mum was crying and my dad was apparently more nervous than I was."

At King Edward VII Academy 66% of 83 A-level students received A* - C, an 8% improvement on last year.

Arminas Bartkus was the school's top performer, gaining A* A A in maths, physics and chemistry, as a result Arminas will meet the Queen at Sandringham in January.

Students at Springwood Sixth Form celebrate their results. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Students at Springwood Sixth Form celebrate their results. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

He said: "When I got my results I did not believe what I had in my hands. I would have never expected to get such results and I am even more surprised that I will get to meet the Queen."

Principal, Sarah Hartshorn said: "I am delighted that we have improved for the second year running. This represents the dedication of the sixth form staff and their provision of high quality advice and guidance to the pupils. We look forward to continuing to improve on these results."