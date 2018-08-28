West Norfolk primary school’s £23,000 new outside classroom
PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 06 November 2018
Archant
Children at a West Norfolk primary school have celebrated the opening a new £23,000 outdoor classroom.
West Lynn Primary School welcomed the mayor of King’s Lynn, Nick Daubney, to open the new facility in a special ceremony this week. Joanne Borley, headteacher of the St Peter’s Road school, said: “We are delighted and feel very lucky to have this space as it allows the children to use their imagination, creativity and improve their communication skills.
“The children can’t wait to use the new space and we are grateful to the trust, parents and school community.”
The outside classroom has a space to paint, plant flowers, count, climb and more, all on a state-of-the-art rubber crumb surface.
Andy Johnson, executive headteacher of West Norfolk Academies Trust, of which the school is a member, said: “It’s wonderful to see the successful project, it will have a massive impact on the learning of the younger years.”