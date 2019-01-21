Academy trust reveals its new chief executive

A Norwich-based academy trust has revealed its new chief executive.

Daniel Thrower, headteacher at Arden Grove Infant and Nursery School, will take over the top job at the Wensum Trust from September 2019.

He replaces Gerry Batty, who has been chief executive at the Wensum Trust since its formation and announced his retirement in November.

Mr Thrower is current executive headteacher for early years foundation stage (EYFS) and key stage one for the trust and has overseen collaboration between its primary schools which has already achieved positive outcomes.

In a statement, the Wensum Trust said Mr Thrower and Mr Batty would work closely together to “ensure a smooth transition” and build on the previous successes of the trust.

It added: “The board of trustees would like to thank Mr Batty for his tireless commitment to improving outcomes for our students.”