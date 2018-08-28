Search

Advanced search

‘Amazing’ Growing Together project bridges the gap between young and old

PUBLISHED: 09:53 03 January 2019

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

The Growing Together Project is continuing in the New Year having been successfully run at The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad.

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

It sees pupils from Westwood Primary School in Lowestoft enjoy weekly visits to the day centre – an extension of The Dell Care Home in Cotmer Road – to participate in a series of activities over a couple of hours.

With the project founded by day centre assistant manager Daniella Penedo and Westwood deputy headteacher Kerry Read, the project saw youngsters and residents “engaging” in The Growing Together Project over seven weeks before Christmas as 16 four-year-olds attended The Wellbeing Day Centre every Tuesday afternoon.

Daniella Penedo said: “We have several of the residents from The Dell along with our day centre customers to participate in activities with the amazing little children.

“Westwood Primary have built us into their curriculum to fully engage their students into the project and we will be continuing this project into the new year and beyond.

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

“All of our participants look forward to Tuesday afternoons and we have even had our customers select Tuesday to attend the Wellbeing Day Centre, just to be involved with this program.”

Sharing in snack time, story time and much more, Daniella Penedo added: “Everyone has had a huge amount of fulfilment from this, along with learning and bridging the gap between young and old.

“Our activities co-ordinators Debbie May and Ally Cox along with our volunteer Tracy, work tirelessly to ensure this is a success every week.

“Rebecca Saunders and Rebecca Spry bring the children the short walk up to The Wellbeing Day Centre and maintain excellent control throughout our afternoon session.

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

“Our director Mr Patel and manager Joy Henshaw have been so supportive of our plan from the start, while allowing us to use the day centre to host this amazing project.”

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick HowesWestwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

New Year’s Eve fire being treated as arson by police

Firefighters from Watton battling a straw bale fire on New Year's Eve in Saham. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Group set to brave the shave in support of two-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy

Esme Lambert. Photo: Lambert Family

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths moved out into new premises in St. Stephens in the late 1980s.

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Norwich’s Victorian pump house could get new lease of life generating power from River Wensum

The New Mills Pumping Station in Norwich. Pic: Simon Finlay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists