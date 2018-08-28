‘Amazing’ Growing Together project bridges the gap between young and old

Westwood Primary School pupils enjoyed their visits to The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

The Growing Together Project is continuing in the New Year having been successfully run at The Wellbeing Day Centre in Oulton Broad.

It sees pupils from Westwood Primary School in Lowestoft enjoy weekly visits to the day centre – an extension of The Dell Care Home in Cotmer Road – to participate in a series of activities over a couple of hours.

With the project founded by day centre assistant manager Daniella Penedo and Westwood deputy headteacher Kerry Read, the project saw youngsters and residents “engaging” in The Growing Together Project over seven weeks before Christmas as 16 four-year-olds attended The Wellbeing Day Centre every Tuesday afternoon.

Daniella Penedo said: “We have several of the residents from The Dell along with our day centre customers to participate in activities with the amazing little children.

“Westwood Primary have built us into their curriculum to fully engage their students into the project and we will be continuing this project into the new year and beyond.

“All of our participants look forward to Tuesday afternoons and we have even had our customers select Tuesday to attend the Wellbeing Day Centre, just to be involved with this program.”

Sharing in snack time, story time and much more, Daniella Penedo added: “Everyone has had a huge amount of fulfilment from this, along with learning and bridging the gap between young and old.

“Our activities co-ordinators Debbie May and Ally Cox along with our volunteer Tracy, work tirelessly to ensure this is a success every week.

“Rebecca Saunders and Rebecca Spry bring the children the short walk up to The Wellbeing Day Centre and maintain excellent control throughout our afternoon session.

“Our director Mr Patel and manager Joy Henshaw have been so supportive of our plan from the start, while allowing us to use the day centre to host this amazing project.”