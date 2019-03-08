Search

What will Norwich look like in the future?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 July 2019

Students at a WeCreateNorwich event at Dragon Hall Picture: contributed

Students at a WeCreateNorwich event at Dragon Hall Picture: contributed

Archant

Extraordinary ideas from the young people of Norwich for the future of their city will go on display this week at the WeCreateNorwich exhibition at The Forum on July 14-15.

Pupils at the Clare School would like Norwich to become a kind city, with improved accessibility and more kindness and consideration to take place in public spaces Picture: CONTRIBUTEDPupils at the Clare School would like Norwich to become a kind city, with improved accessibility and more kindness and consideration to take place in public spaces Picture: CONTRIBUTED

From communal living spaces and 'thank you' tokens, to a tower shopping centre with a slide through the middle - these are just some of the ideas that Norwich students came up with when asked to create a vision of Norwich in the future.

Young people from seven secondary schools were invited to create and share their vision as part of the WeCreateNorwich project, which is funded by the Norwich Freemen's Charity and will culminate in an exhibition at The Forum on July 14-15.

Nigel Back, chairman of the Norwich Freemen's Charity, added: "The Freemen's Charity has been supporting the city's schools for generations. Today it's clear that there is a need for fresh thinking and new approaches to the issues facing our young people, including employment and social mobility.

"Our sixth formers are rarely asked what they think about the future nor given much space to explore it. Their ideas will create new and valuable conversations and debates about the city's future, and the exhibition will give us inspiring, memorable and perhaps commercially valuable plans for action."

City of Norwich School's vision for Norwich centres on eco-friendly homes and strengthening communities Picture: contributedCity of Norwich School's vision for Norwich centres on eco-friendly homes and strengthening communities Picture: contributed

The exhibition will be an interactive opportunity to explore the students' work using everything from VR, to models, film and the products and services they have designed. They will also invite visitors to give thoughts on the future of our city.

Here's what to expect:

Norwich - A Kind City by The Clare School

Pupils from Norwich High School for Girls have put together an idea to transform the Castle Mall into a space created by, and for, young people Picture: CONTRIBUTEDPupils from Norwich High School for Girls have put together an idea to transform the Castle Mall into a space created by, and for, young people Picture: CONTRIBUTED

In the future, students from The Clare School would like Norwich to be regarded as a Kind City as well as a Fine City.

At the exhibition they will demonstrate a prototype accessibilty map for people with disabilities - seven of the nine students in the group are wheelchair users - on a large screen which visitors can interact with. They will also display examples of considerate behaviour and ask visitors to contribute their own in return for a wooden 'Thank You' token.

Your Space Here by City of Norwich School

Pupils at Open Academy in Norwich came up with the idea to create a sustainable new shopping mall called Canary Tower Picture: CONTRIBUTEDPupils at Open Academy in Norwich came up with the idea to create a sustainable new shopping mall called Canary Tower Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The team at City of Norwich School have focused on creating eco-friendly, sustainable housing designed to strengthen the community.

The idea hinges on the group's desire that living spaces should provide areas where a diverse range of residents can come together to discuss ideas and local issues.

Using a mix of short video clips and a collection of pictures, the team will illustrate the effect their proposed housing would have on peoples' lives.

Pupils from Pathways College have designed a new bus which they hope will help improve independence across the city Picture: CONTRIBUTEDPupils from Pathways College have designed a new bus which they hope will help improve independence across the city Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Norwich - Nobody Left Out by Norwich High School for Girls

Pupils from Norwich High School for Girls would like to see the Castle Mall turned into a vibrant space run by, and for, young people, called Pivot Norwich. They hope that the space will help to promote resilience and act as a springboard for young people to 'pivot forward' and prevent real issues, such as youth homelessness, from happening.

The idea will be presented through a 3D model of the accommodation and cafe, as well as before and after images of the space.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form students' 'Food for the Future' vision puts Norwich at the heart of food sustainability Picture: contributedSir Isaac Newton Sixth Form students' 'Food for the Future' vision puts Norwich at the heart of food sustainability Picture: contributed

Canary Tower by Open Academy

The students at Open Academy would like to improve the economy, create jobs and provide an area of entertainment by creating a new shopping mall at Riverside. It would feature a large tower with a slide through the middle, and would be as self-sustainable as possible.

The idea will be presented with a 3D model of Canary Tower and a virtual reality representation of the view from the viewing platform on the tower.

University Technical College Norfolk students have an innovative vision for Norwichs high street Picture: contributedUniversity Technical College Norfolk students have an innovative vision for Norwichs high street Picture: contributed

Destination Norwich 2035 by Pathways College

At Pathways College, the students want to improve people's independence in Norwich by creating a new type of bus for the future.

Representatives from First Eastern Counties buses and the International Aviation Academy visited the team to share their ideas.

The bus will be portrayed as a step-in stage set at The Forum, and there will also be a film of all the work and trips that Pathways College have been on to create this vision.

Food for the Future by Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form

Making Norwich a global leader in food sustainability is the goal for students at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form. Their vision proposes creating a vertical hydroponic 'superfarm' in Anglia Square, launching food awards to help people to buy local and sustainable food and to encourage diets based on high-yield produce, plants and even insects.

At the exhibition you can sample alternative protein sources at the insect bar and plant-based kitchen, see a hydroponic farm in action, and take home a guide to the 'Norwich Food Heroes'.

The High Street by University Technical College Norfolk

University Technical College Norfolk students put their heads together to create an innovative vision for Norwich's high street. They think that nature, art and music should be incorporated to reinvigorate the city's shopping areas into vibrant places to be.

For the exhibition they've designed a model which people can experience using virtual reality headsets.

