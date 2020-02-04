Search

Another change to the management of a school in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 February 2020

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton is set to join Corvus Educatin trust by the end of March. Picture: TEN Group

Archant

New management has been announced for a Norfolk school.

Norfolk Academies multi-academy trust is set to lose Wayland Junior Academy in Watton by the end of March.

The primary school has announced it will instead join Corvus Education multi-academy trust.

It comes as three high schools across the county also switched trusts last week.

Both Attleborough Academy Norfolk and Fakenham Academy Norfolk will join Sapientia Education Trust, while Wayland Academy Norfolk will join Inspiration Trust by April 1.

Before Wayland Junior school became an academy, it was put in special measures in 2013 as Watton Junior School.

Corvus Education has worked with the school since July, when the trust was invited to support an improvement plan.

Last month a monitoring inspection visit concluded this plan was fit for purpose and that the principal's 'single-minded determination' to get things right for pupils 'is driving school improvement'.

David Jessup, chair of Corvus Education Trust, said: "We are looking forward to working with the pupils, staff and parents at Wayland Junior Academy, many of whom are already known to us."

