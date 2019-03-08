Search

Advanced search

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

PUBLISHED: 16:29 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 18 October 2019

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Archant

Three academies have been threatened with closure if rapid improvements are not made.

Regional schools commissioner Sue Baldwin. Picture: Nick ButcherRegional schools commissioner Sue Baldwin. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton, Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn and Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft were served with termination warning notices by the Department for Education after being rated inadequate by Ofsted earlier this month.

The letters, signed by regional schools commissioner (RSC) Sue Baldwin, ask the academies to lay out their improvement plans.

If these are not deemed acceptable, the schools could lose their funding.

All of the schools said they were taking action to address the failings.

Termination warning notices are standard practice following an inadequate Ofsted judgement.

But the letter to Ormiston Denes, managed by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), detailed issues including a failure "to pay due regard to the achievement, welfare and safety of a small but significant number of pupils" and problems with persistent absence.

The letter to Catch 22 Multi Academy Trust (MAT) about Fen Rivers Academy said Ofsted had found a lack of strategic planning among leaders, governors and the trust, too many incidents of staff using "high-level restrictive intervention" on pupils, low attendance and poor behaviour.

Catch 22, OAT and Norfolk Academies Trust, which manages Wayland Junior, were asked to hand over post-inspection action plans to the RSC. OAT was also asked to supply details of steps taken to address the accuracy of attendance reporting and inclusion and safeguarding issues, while Catch 22 was also asked to supply details of pupils' progress and actions being taken to support education improvements.

An OAT spokesman said: "We have taken exceptionally seriously the areas of concern in the Ofsted report and we are extremely disappointed that they occurred."

They said the trust had shared its action plan for Ormiston Denes, appointed an experienced principal and assured the RSC that such "unacceptable practices" would not be repeated.

Jane Reed, education chief executive for Catch22 MAT and Independent Schools, said Fen Rivers Academy was addressing the issues raised by Ofsted, including starting improvements to behaviour management and leadership processes and training staff to meet pupils' social, emotional and mental health needs.

A spokesman for Norfolk Academies Trust said a new interim executive board and external specialists were supporting the leadership team at Wayland Junior with improvements.

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Biker badly hurt in crash

The crash happened at the junction of the A148 and B1440, near Hillington Picture: Google

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trail of blood left after thug smashes up 250-year-old private club

The Norfolk Club, which was smashed up by Adrian Micu Picture: Denise Bradley

TEAM NEWS: Body blow for Hanley and no early return for Zimbo

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley had groin surgery in the international break Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Leicester boss jumps to defence of former Canaries star after England casino controversy

File photo dated 24-06-2019 of England's James Maddison. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday October 10, 2019. Leicester midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers through illness, the Football Association has announced. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists