Search

Advanced search

'Urgent' action needed on teaching, behaviour and management at 'inadequate' school

PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 01 October 2019

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton. Picture: TEN Group

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton. Picture: TEN Group

Archant

The new leader of a school ranked inadequate after a slide in standards has pledged to bring about change.

Izzy Mair, principal of Wayland Junior Academy in Watton. Picture: Norfolk AcademiesIzzy Mair, principal of Wayland Junior Academy in Watton. Picture: Norfolk Academies

Ofsted said Wayland Junior Academy "urgently" needed to address problems in governance, management, teaching and pupil behaviour after handing it the inspectorate's lowest judgement.

However, the Watton school's newly-confirmed principal has reassured parents a turnaround is under way - and inspectors concurred, saying she had "quickly implemented much-needed systems to support school improvement".

The school, overseen by Norfolk Academies, is also appointing a school improvement specialist and an interim executive board to support the new principal to make "the necessary rapid improvements and progress".

Following their visit to the academy in July, Ofsted inspectors said instability in leadership had compounded a decline in standards and weaknesses in teaching.

They recommended external reviews of governance and the use of pupil premium funding - a top-up for the most disadvantaged children - and that the school should not employ any newly qualified teachers.

The inspection report said pupils' progress across the school was "extremely poor" and that teaching and assessment were especially weak in English and maths, with 60pc of pupils failing to meet all the expected standards at the end of key stage two in 2018.

However, the school said a concerted push to improve maths teaching in recent months had borne fruit in its latest SATs results.

While pupils' attendance is often above average, inspectors said there were "too many instances of low level disruption" which meant classrooms were, at times, disorderly.

Principal Izzy Mair, who came in as interim leader in January, said the school's improvement journey was in the early stages but that progress was being made.

"All of us at Wayland Junior Academy are completely committed to continuing the improvements that are already under way, and to doing the very best for our pupils," she said.

"We are working incredibly hard - with our parents, our pupils, our improvement partners and the wider community - to keep building on the positive changes that we've introduced this year."

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Car abandoned in high water

The Ford Fiesta, whcih was left on Hall Road, Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Blunder meant more than 40 bereaved Norfolk families were asked to enrol dead children for school

Lizzy Jones with her son Kai. Pic: Lizzy Jones.

Driver spotted on wrong side of road on A47

Police were called to a highways obstruction on the A47 earlier today. Photo: Archant

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists