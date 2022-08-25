Academy puts struggles behind it with 'best ever' GCSE results

A school with a history of struggles is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results, with its maths and English results eclipsing pre-pandemic levels.

Wayland Academy, in Watton, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted in 2017 and told it requires improvement three years ago, in its most recent inspection.

But its latest set of GCSE results, which saw 81pc of English and maths grades above a level 4, show the progress it is making.

The results see a 35pc improvement in maths against 2019 and 20pc increase in English grades, compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Principal Glen Allott, said: “We are all incredibly proud of all the hard-work that our Year 11s have put in to achieve the great results that many pupils deserve.

"They have risen to the occasion and gone beyond our expectations in many cases. Our mantra has been “no excuses” and they have exemplified this."

At Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, a pupil who dazzled with his prom dress came away with an equally eye-catching set of results.

Korben White's bespoke prom gown was designed and made by Kirk Wills and was inspired by Billy Porter's Met Gala gown from a few years ago. - Credit: Nina Green

Korben White is preparing to study musical theatre at City College after earning three 9s, two 8s and four 7s.

He said: "I was shocked in the best way possible."

Korben White, from Harleston, collects his GCSE results - Credit: Nina Green

In Thetford, pupils gained strong results at both the academy and the grammar school

Thetford Grammar Sschool saw 88pc of pupils achieve above grade 4 in maths and English.

Thetford Academy saw 60pc grades 9 to 4 in maths and English, with a 100pc pass rates in biology, chemistry, physics and French.

These results saw Thetford Academy pupils achieve twice as many top grades than the class of 2019 - the last cohort to sit exams.

Lesley Hogg, principal at Iceni Academy, said: "Since returning full-time to the academy building in April last year, the staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that all students had the opportunity to excel in their subjects.

"By addressing gaps in knowledge, they were able to steer them along the path of success.

"Particular praise must go to Emily Turmaine, who got a fantastic array of results, including 5 grade 8s and a grade 9 - and Noah Bruno, who achieved three grade 9s in modern foreign languages."

Emily Turmaine enjoyed impressive GCSE results at Thetford Academy - Credit: Thetford Academy



