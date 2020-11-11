Two more village schools join multi-academy trust
Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust
Two village schools near Watton have become the latest to join an expanding multi-academy trust run by the Diocese of Norwich that specialises in small rural schools.
Parker’s CE VC Primary School in Saham Toney and Caston CE VA Primary School, both part of the Dove Federation of Schools, became part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) on November 1.
Sarah Disney, executive head teacher of the Dove Federation of Schools, said: “We believe that becoming part of the DNEAT family will open many doors for the schools and enable us to continue to grow and develop.
“Being part of a trust that understands the challenges of small schools is crucial in enabling us to continue to strengthen.”
Established in 2013, the trust now has 36 schools across Norfolk and Waveney.
Oliver Burwood, chief executive officer of (DNEAT) said: “It is very challenging running schools such as these in the current climate, without a wider network of support, which is what being part of our trust will bring.”
